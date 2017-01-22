Wellmont tabs Roberts for Takoma job

In this role, Roberts will serve as Takoma Regional’s chief nursing officer and as a member of the hospital’s senior management team. She will have responsibility for implementing the facility’s strategic plan and participate in the development of patient care programs, policies and procedures throughout Wellmont Health System that detail how the nursing care needs of patients will be met.

Roberts has been a member of the Takoma Regional team since 2006, serving primarily in leadership positions. She has served as the hospital’s director of surgical services since 2007.

“We’re delighted to recognize Robin’s exceptional service to Takoma Regional by promoting her to lead our nursing staff,” said Tammy Albright, the hospital’s president. “Our nurses play a vital role in the delivery of high-quality care to our patients, and we are fortunate to have a leader with Robin’s exceptional qualities to guide them. She is a well-respected member of the Takoma Regional family who demonstrates integrity in all aspects, and we look forward to the excellent results she will produce.”

Roberts has also served as interim director of surgical services, director of emergency services and a registered nurse circulator during her career at Takoma Regional. She began her career as a traveling registered nurse, serving in cardiac catheterization units.

“Takoma Regional is an outstanding hospital, which has enjoyed a special connection with our patients,” Roberts said. “We have an excellent team of nurses who work closely with our physicians and other medical providers to make a positive difference in lives of those we are privileged to serve. It is a great privilege for me to have this opportunity to serve the hospital and our patients in an increased capacity and collaborate with others at the hospital and elsewhere at Wellmont to create the best possible experience for them.”

Roberts is a registered nurse who also has a bachelor’s degree in business and a master of business administration from King College. She earned an award for her leadership in attaining top quartile employment engagement scores for her area of responsibility in 2014. She is also a member of the current Leadership Greene County adults class offered by the Greene County Partnership.