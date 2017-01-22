Wellmont CVA Heart Institute hosting cardiovascular summit

The summit will be held Saturday, Feb. 4, from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. at Meadowview Conference Resort & Convention Center. It will feature seven physicians from the heart institute and a surgeon on the medical staff of Holston Valley Medical Center.

“It’s a unique opportunity for physicians in many specialties to share best practices with their colleagues and to collaborate with those who attend this highly informative summit,” said Herb Ladley, M.D., an interventional cardiologist with the heart institute and Holston Valley’s chief medical officer. “We come together to explore new frontiers in cardiovascular care that will strengthen and enhance the quality of medical care in our region.”

Topics will address the diagnosis, treatment and management of cardiovascular disease. Subjects covered by heart institute cardiologists will be:

• Resistant hypertension disease sets and causation, primary testing mechanisms and treatment options by Jonathan Burress, D.O.

• The newest developments in transcatheter aortic valve replacement and MitraClip mitral valve repair by Mark Aziz, M.D.

• Preoperative cardiac assessment for noncardiac surgery by Sherryl Croitor, M.D.

• Complex vascular interventions and utilization of absorbable stents by Chris Metzger, M.D.

• Emerging treatment options for congestive heart failure by Thomas Bulle, M.D.

• Electrocardiogram criteria for diagnosis of ventricular tachycardia and differentiation of treatment options by Fereidoon Shafiei, M.D.

• Modern management of atrial fibrillation and the complex role of ablations by James Merrill, M.D.

The remaining speakers will be Elizabeth Jackson, M.D., who will discuss clinical results and the impact of bariatric surgery on overall health, and Timothy Phalen, founder of ECG Solutions and a paramedic, who will identify the five most frequent conditions that mimic a heart attack.

The summit brings together cardiologists, primary care physicians, medical residents, physicians completing a cardiovascular fellowship and additional specialists. It is also beneficial for physician assistants, nurse practitioners, nurses, cardiovascular technicians and emergency medical services personnel.

As one of the largest collaborative days of learning in the Southeast, the summit is a unique opportunity to build on the area’s quality of care.

Physicians, physician assistants and nurse practitioners who attend are eligible to receive continuing medical education credits in their fields. These are obtained by the James H. Quillen College of Medicine at East Tennessee State University. Organizers have applied for CME credits for nurses, emergency medical services personnel and radiology professionals.

The cost to register is $40 for Wellmont physicians and co-workers, as well as students and medical residents. All other providers pay $50. To register, visit www.etsu.edu/com/cme.