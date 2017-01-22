Fox receives physician executive certification, appointed to national commission

The CPE designation is given by the Certifying Commission in Medical Management for educational achievements, superior levels of professional excellence and experience in the field of physician leadership.

Fox is professor and vice chair of graduate medical education for ETSU Quillen College of Medicine’s Department of Family Medicine. She served as president of the Tennessee Academy of Family Physicians in 2015.

In addition to becoming a CPE, Fox was appointed to the American Academy of Family Physicians Commission on Health of the Public and Science. The commission supports all four AAFP objectives: payment reform, practice transformation, family medicine workforce and clinical expertise.

“Such an appointment only goes to highly qualified people with a national reputation,” said Dr. Reid Blackwelder, professor and interim chair for the Department of Family Medicine. “It speaks to the unending dedication toward public health and education that Beth has shown throughout her career.”

Members of the Commission on Health of the Public and Science are often chosen to serve on national panels and programs that guide the development of health policies that define standards of care in practice. These national-level efforts have far-reaching implications as the clinical evidence helps define both quality performance metrics for practices and coverage of evidence-based care by insurance companies.

“I am extremely honored to have been chosen to serve on this important committee,” Fox said. “It will allow me an opportunity to be a voice for the people of Appalachia and those of us who serve them. It speaks to my desire to improve overall health care using current best evidence, and to identify and reduce health disparities.”

During her four-year term on the Commission on Health of the Public and Science, Fox said she intends to use the appointment to influence social, regulatory and environmental policy, and to advocate for culturally responsive, patient-centered care on behalf of the AAFP.