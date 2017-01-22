ETSU student spreading prevention message during Cervical Health Awareness Month

Each year, more than 11,000 women in the United States get cervical cancer. Human papillomavirus, or HPV, is a common infection and a major cause of cervical cancer. Approximately 79 million Americans currently have HPV, but many do not know they are infected.

Tosin Ariyo, a doctoral student in the College of Public Health’s Department of Community Health, is working on her dissertation, which focuses on the HPV vaccine and the cervical cancer burden in the community.

“Cervical Health Awareness Month is a great opportunity to highlight this health problem so that women in our community are aware of their risk and can take necessary action to protect themselves and their loved ones,” Ariyo said. “Cervical cancer is the most preventable female cancer. Taking small steps can help keep you safe and healthy.”

Through her dissertation work, Ariyo has discovered cervical cancer is often prevented through receipt of the HPV vaccine, regular screenings for early detection and follow-up care.

Recommendations by the Center for Disease Control for prevention include:

• Regular screenings starting at age 21;

• The HPV vaccine for pre-teens and young adults;

• Don’t smoke;

• Use condoms during sex; and

• Limit number of sexual partners.

Ariyo encourages women to utilize their local health departments as a potential resource for screenings and other services at low or no cost.

For more information about cervical and other gynecologic cancers, visit www.cdc.gov/cancer.