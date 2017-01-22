ETSU public health researchers study impact of Ebola on women infected with the disease

Their subsequent article, published in the Journal of Social, Behavioral and Health Sciences, analyzed survey findings regarding the quality of life of individuals in households affected by Ebola, both during and after the recent epidemic in West Africa. The findings were obtained through a partnership between Playing to Live! and the Liberian non-profit organization, Renewed Energy Serving Humanity.

Data were collected from Liberian women afflicted by Ebola, both survivors of the virus and non-infected individuals living in Ebola-affected homes. This research is one of the first statistical analyses examining factors diminishing quality of life: negative experiences, stigma and psychosocial symptoms among females affected by the virus after the outbreak.

The results of the research indicate women who are survivors of the Ebola virus disease demonstrate significant differences in stigma and psychosocial stress when compared to their female peers.

The lead author for the manuscript, “Diminished Quality of Life among Women affected by Ebola,” is Jessi Hanson, co-founder of Playing to Live!

“Jessi and Alexis’ work in Liberia has been extremely timely and it is important in that it provides an understanding of how women were affected by the Ebola epidemic,” Quinn said. “This study could help design future interventions to increase quality of life and reduce stigma of Ebola survivors.”

Decosimo’s Playing to Live! organization works to meet the psychosocial and mental health needs in low-resource, high trauma communities globally. The organization partners with local community-based organizations to ensure the cultural relevance and sustainability of programming implemented in response to mental health in low-resource, high-trauma settings.

“I am ecstatic to show the work of my non-profit Playing to Live!, which was started during my first semester as a doctoral student of public health at ETSU,” Decosimo said. “My education directly informed the development of Playing To Live!, even into my dissertation. Mental health support and research during the Ebola epidemic is still scarce, and we are proud to be able to add to the body of literature.”