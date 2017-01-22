College of Nursing using federal grant to train undergraduates in community settings

“The majority of nurses work in a hospital setting where you see an acute condition — the patient comes in when they are already sick,” said Flo Weierbach, an associate professor in the College of Nursing and manager of the grant project. “In the community, the focus is more on preventative health and meeting people where they are at, helping them be as healthy as possible within the confines of their communities.”

Recognizing that the nation is shifting to a more community-focused health care approach, Weierbach said it became increasingly important to provide the opportunity for undergraduate nursing students to have immersion experiences in community health care settings.

The Appalachia Senior-level Community-based Experiences in Northeast Tennessee project invites final-semester seniors seeking a bachelors of science in nursing degree to take part in a three-month experiential training in community-based primary care settings.

Seven nursing students completed their experience in December as part of the inaugural cohort while another 16 are set to begin their rotations later this month. The students train within seven of the College of Nursing’s clinics located in the region, working one-on-one with a registered nurse in providing community-based primary care.

In addition to enhancing their skills related to general nursing roles and responsibilities, the students develop knowledge and skills related to primary care work in nursing and case management roles as well as the unique needs of primary care patients, particularly those with multiple chronic conditions.

“I would like these students to understand the challenges their patients face and how nurses use their knowledge to help the patient problem-solve and meet their needs,” Weierbach said. “They see how people really struggle to afford their medications and appropriate food, or how difficult it can be to get transportation to go to the doctor.”

A long-term goal, Weierbach added, is to generate more interest among these nursing students in pursuing careers in community health.

The HRSA grant is a two-year grant; however the College of Nursing will be looking at potential ways to sustain the effort after the grant expires, Weierbach said.