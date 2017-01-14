FTC staff continues effort to obstruct hospital merger in Virginia

And the local systems are saying the FTC is repeating what they call “errors and misrepresentations” included in a document also sent to Tennessee regulators.

Late Friday afternoon, the federal agency’s staff again attempted to persuade Virginia Department of Health Commissioner Marissa Levine and Attorney General Mark Herring that the loss of competition would have adverse effects on the region, and the cooperative agreement should ultimately be denied.

The FTC staff’s letter to Virginia officials, which was very similar to a letter it had filed to the Tennessee Department of Health last week, was in response to an Oct. 14 Mountain States and Wellmont letter that criticized the FTC staff’s initial comments.

The cooperative agreement is a state-issued consent shielding the health systems from federal antitrust scrutiny.

In a joint statement from Wellmont and Mountain States, the health systems seeking to join as Ballad Health say the information sent to Virginia “is essentially the same document and contains essentially the same errors and misrepresentations as the last one submitted by FTC staff members in Tennessee.”

The statement says FTC isn’t looking at the merger in the right way, saying the agency’s staff members “continue to view our proposal as a traditional, unsupervised merger when we have developed an innovative plan that is much different and better for our region.”

Mountain States and Wellmont leaders have acknowledged that under an unregulated merger, prices would very likely go up, but they stand behind a list of pricing commitments that would be enforced by the Department of Health.

During a sit-down with the Johnson City Press editorial staff in late December, Mountain States CEO Alan Levine said, “If Wellmont and Mountain States were merging in an unregulated merger, it’s very likely pricing would go up substantially. We agree with that. That’s why we put the pricing commitments in.”

Each of those 35-plus commitments was critiqued by the FTC staff in Friday’s letter to Virginia state officials.

The first and second pricing commitments, according to the application, would save consumers an estimated $10 million in lower health care costs annually.

But the FTC’s response claimed “Price commitments are unlikely to replicate the benefits of competition or what pricing would have been with ongoing competition between Mountain States and Wellmont. Price commitments are difficult to construct, monitor, and enforce.

“Pricing commitments do not remedy the harm to non-price competition – such as competition to improve quality, access, and invest in healthcare services, facilities, and equipment. In fact, price regulation makes harm to quality even more likely, according to economic literature.”

In their Saturday statement, Wellmont and Mountain States also criticized the FTC’s stance on state regulators, saying “FTC staff members have made clear their opposition to state statutes such as the one we have proposed, despite the validation of those statutes by the U.S. Supreme Court. We remain confident that our states are fully capable and uniquely qualified to determine whether our applications meet the standards outlined in state policy and also to actively supervise the merged system to ensure the region benefits."

Many Northeast Tennessee residents had expected a decision from Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner John Dreyzehner on the merger by Friday, but instead, Dreyzehner granted Mountain States and Wellmont officials more time to submit additional information to the state.

Dreyzehner made it clear, in order for the health systems to add supplemental information, the 120-day process would start over once he deemed the application “complete” again.

In its letter to Virginia officials, the FTC staff claims the burden of proof falls on the applicants, Mountain States and Wellmont, to show the merger would truly be more beneficial than harmful to consumers.

The Virginia Department of Health Commissioner is scheduled to make a decision by Feb. 5 on a request for a cooperative agreement, but she can extend that deadline to Feb. 20 if she deems necessary.

The Southwest Virginia Health Authority, a board of regional and state stakeholders, unanimously voted in November to recommend that Commissioner Marissa Levine approve the cooperative agreement between Mountain States and Wellmont.

