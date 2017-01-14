ETSU research suggests area doctors not always having sexual health talks with patients

In 2013, five pregnancies were reported in Washington and Sullivan counties in adolescents ages 10 to 14.

That fact, provided by the Tennessee Department of Health, is one piece of a larger conversation that has East Tennessee State University Quillen College of Medicine researchers studying how sexual health is being discussed in our region.

Early in 2016, medical students Rebekah Rollston and Caryn Brehn, under the tutelage of assistant professor and director of AppNet research Dr. Ivy Click, presented on the topic of “Family Physicians’ Knowledge of and Comfort with Patients’ Sexual Health Concerns.”

Studying Hawkins, Sullivan and Washington counties, the team of medical researchers concluded, “many family practice providers currently discuss sexual health with patients on a regular basis, but many providers also report that they only ‘sometimes’ or ‘occasionally’ ask patients about sexual health.”

After distributing an 18-question survey to medical students and medical doctors at academic training locations in Hawkins, Sullivan and Washington county sites, they learned their subjects’ comfort with discussing sexual health with their patients.

“Over 90 percent of respondents reported they felt extremely or moderately comfortable discussing sexual health with patients,” their results section reads. “However, only 26 percent of respondents reported they always or most of the time ask patients about sexual health concerns.”

Click talked about the several reasons family physicians might be comfortable with the conversation, but don’t follow through with having it.

Cramming so much information into a single visit might be part of it, she said, but also the possibility that the doctors’ own religious-based biases could be the reason, as the region studied by Rollston and Brehm is a religious and conservative part of the country.

“There's something to be said about that, being in the buckle of the Bible Belt,” she said. “Religion could impact on their views on sexuality.”

And that’s something that was tackled with these questions.

To the question, “what would you estimate is the level of impact of religion on your patient population’s view of sexuality,” approximately 53 percent of respondents said religion had a “large impact,” and approximately 46 percent said religion had a “moderate impact.”

Rollston said she doesn’t just see full-bodied sexual health coming through conversations once a year in doctor visits, but through the course of an entire lifetime.

“Healthy sexuality is really an underlying factor for a lot of things we do,” she said.

This starts, she said at around 5 years old, teaching children what’s a good touch and what’s a bad touch and how they can communicate any potential problems or issues they might be having. Along they way, particular care should be paid in the early adolescent ages when talking about changing bodies, HPV vaccines, contraception and more.

On the patient’s personal timeline, the pre-college years should be spent on conversations related to sexually transmitted infections, consent and healthy relationships, sex and more.

It doesn’t stop, Rollston said, through adulthood; all the way to the later years, sexual health still needs to be discussed.

Rollston pointed to a recent trend in nursing homes showing STIs are on the rise, which she said warrants better communication of sexual health information.

She also touched on the conservative mindset and how that could affect the way these conversations play out in doctors’ offices.

“There’s this notion, that’s not been supported by research, that if we talk to kids about sex, they’ll want to go out and have sex,” she said.

Talking to children about sex is the correct thing to do, she argues. It normalizes the topic and makes it an easier conversation to have with doctors, mentors and family members.

“Normalizing sexuality is key,” she said.

