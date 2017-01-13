Clock restarted on health system merger; Mountain States, Wellmont application 'not complete'

Anticipation over Northeast Tennessee’s proposed hospital merger peaked Friday morning — only to slip back into an unexpected slumber.

A meticulous, three-year process of amending state legislation, filing joint applications and supplemental material and public comment sessions was scheduled to conclude Friday, when Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Dr. John Dreyzehner was expected to approve or deny a certificate of public advantage for Mountain States Health Alliance and Wellmont Health System, allowing them to merge and have protection from federal antitrust regulators.

It didn’t happen.

Instead, Wellmont and Mountain States officials issued a news release at 11 a.m. saying the Department of Health had granted them more time to add “additional information” to their application.

“Based on the unique nature of this application, it is appropriate to accept and consider additional information and grant the applicants’ request,” a Department of Health news release stated. “Therefore, the application is currently deemed not complete, and the 120-day deadline to act on the application has not yet started.”

The Department of Health initially determined the Certificate of Public Advantage application was complete on Sept. 15.

Leading up to the decision deadline, neither Mountain States nor Wellmont indicated they had requested more time to tweak the application, but Woody McMillin, spokesman for the Department of Health, said in an email to the Johnson City Press that conversations had been ongoing.

When pressed if Dreyzehner was going to deny the application in its previous form, McMillin stated: “The applicants requested the opportunity to provide more information to strengthen the record, and we believe it is appropriate to grant that request in the unprecedented process so important to the citizens of Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia. The status of the application in its current form is now immaterial.”

Teresa Hicks, spokeswoman for Mountain States, said neither of the systems’ CEOs would be available for questions from the media on Friday.

“Our goal is that our application and the associated record in both states completely reflect the vision we have for the delivery of health care in our region,” Hicks stated in an email. “We want the state to have a complete picture of how our model will specifically improve the health of the residents in our region. We believe this a fundamental part of our application that we intend to highlight and supplement with additional detail for the state’s consideration.”

In the Friday news release, Mountain States CEO Alan Levine said, “Our objective is to ensure the record in both states reflects our vision for the improved health of our region and that the record strongly supports a positive outcome. This is so important, and we are committed to leaving no doubt about our intent. This is not just about a merger. This is about a region coming together to make strides in solving our health care challenges.”

Mountain States and Wellmont have garnered the support of some of their employees, patients and local business owners in the area, who’ve openly lauded the merger at previous state-sponsored public comment sessions.

But the decision to pursue the merger has drawn the attention of the Federal Trade Commission’s staff, who’ve previously said the overall lack of competition in the local health care industry would be detrimental to the region.

Betsy Lordan, spokesperson for the FTC, said the agency would carefully consider any new information the hospitals submit.

McMillin said under the current statute, the Deparment of Health is required to host at least one more public hearing once the merger application is deemed complete again.

In Tennessee, Mountain States operates nine hospitals, including a joint venture with HealthSouth to operate Quillen Rehabilitation Hospital, while Wellmont operates four hospitals in the state.

Since Tennessee hosts the nexus to both hospital systems, Wellmont CEO Bart Hove has previously said if the merger was denied in the state, both system administrations would step back and review the process.

The Virginia Department of Health Commissioner is scheduled to make a decision by Feb. 20 on a request for a cooperative agreement.

The Southwest Virginia Health Authority, a board of regional and state stakeholders, unanimously voted in November to recommend that Commissioner Marissa Levine approve the cooperative agreement between Mountain States and Wellmont.

