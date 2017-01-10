Tennessee Department of Health could decide on health care merger by Friday

Commissioner Dr. John Dreyzehner of the Tennessee Department of Health will determine by Friday whether the benefits of the proposed merger of Mountain States Health Alliance and Wellmont Health System will outweigh the disadvantages.

"The future of our region's health care is an important issue that impacts our entire community. We appreciate the hard work of everyone involved. We continue to work with officials in both states as we move through the application process,” according to a joint statement from Wellmont and Mountain States to the Johnson City Press regarding the impending decision.

After announcing their intention to merge on April 2, 2015, officials from both health systems have touted the advantages a merger would offer a unique rural region, like Northeast Tennessee, where patient populations and Medicare reimbursements have dipped.

Among those advantages were detailed commitments intertwined in a extensive application initially filed with the Department of Health in Feb. 16.

Those commitments included enhancing quality of care and investing in enhanced facilities and cost-efficiency improvements.

"We are eager to begin making the investments in community health outlined in our COPA and cooperative agreement applications and are especially grateful to the community members, business leaders, medical professionals, elected officials and other stakeholders who have offered their strong support throughout this process,” the joint statement read.

But one major concern, mentioned by various economists around the nation through public-comment letters to the state, was a lack of competition, an issue that also caught the attention of the Federal Trade Commission.

The merger first caught the consideration of the federal agency in December 2015 when the FTC submitted a letter outlining its staff opposition to hospital mergers to the Department of Health, which Dreyzehner asked for.

Over the course of the year-long merger process, the FTC staff has continued to file formal letters both in Tennessee and Virginia, as well as speak at public comment forums, about concerns surrounding the merger.

The FTC staff has argued that the merger would be impractical to regulate, and would ultimately lead to higher prices and reduced quality.

A majority of business owners and local residents have backed the merger during several public comment forums held in Johnson City, Bristol and Blountville.

"We are continually energized by the outpouring of support we have received from the communities we serve," the two health systems stated.

When questioned if the decision would be made before Friday, Woody McMillin, a public spokesman for the Department of Health, said he could not speculate.

“The goal of the COPA application process is to protect the interests of the public in the region affected and the State,” McMillin stated in an email to the Press about the overall process of the COPA.

The Virginia Department of Health Commissioner is scheduled to make a decision by Feb. 20. The Southwest Virginia Health Authority, a board of stakeholders, unanimously voted in November to recommend that Commissioner Marissa Levine approve the cooperative agreement between Mountain States and Wellmont.