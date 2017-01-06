Health Resources Center to offer programs

• “Let’s Prevent Wandering,” Tuesday, Jan. 10, noon-1 p.m. The speaker is Sarah Faulk, home care consultant with Home Instead Senior Care. Wandering is one of many challenging behaviors associated with Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias. We will be exploring techniques and strategies to keep your loved one safe this winter and year-round.

• “How Can Young Adults Cope with Stress/Anxiety?” Wednesday, Jan. 11, noon-1 p.m. The speaker is David Sapp of Woodridge. Research has shown that young adults between 18-33 years old are more stressed than the rest of the population for various reasons. Join us to learn ways to deal with the stress of everyday life.

• “Wellness Wednesdays,” Wednesday, Jan. 11, 12:15-1:15 p.m. Fun, free fitness and nutrition in front of JCPenney. No registration is required. Call HRC for details.

• Freedom From Smoking, Thursday, Jan. 12, 5-6 p.m. The speaker is Becky McKinney, health educator, Washington County Health Department. Are you ready to quit smoking? Join us to learn more about this free eight-class tobacco cessation program. This proven, effective program, through the American Lung Association, can help you quit for good.

Unless noted, registration is required. Call 844-488-STAR (7827) to reserve your space.