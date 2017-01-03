Study shows cardiovascular disease No. 1 killer in NE Tennessee

The study revealed the major causes of death for counties across the country and analyzed death records from the National Center for Health Statistics National Vital Statistics System. The records included data on more than 80 million U.S. deaths that occurred from 1980 through 2014.

By far the No. 1 killer in Sullivan, Washington and Hawkins counties in Tennessee and Scott, Lee and Wise counties in Virginia during those years was cardiovascular disease.

In Sullivan County, 305 people out of every 100,000 died from the disease, while that number increased to 313 in Washington County and 333 in Hawkins County.

More about the study from our partners at the Kingsport Times-News.