Holston Med hires new DNP

Jessee received her bachelor of science in nursing from the East Tennessee State University, her master’s of nursing from the University of Virginia and her doctorate of nursing practice from Old Dominion University, Norfolk Virginia. She is a member of the National League of Nursing and brings many years of experience to HMG.

Brenda Thomas Jessee joins HMG at Sapling Grove, which adheres to a preventative medicine focus. HMG's team of primary care physicians, specialists and mid-level providers includes a highly-skilled selection of more than 80 primary care providers.

Jessee's husband, Allen Jessee, is senior pastor at Highlands Fellowship where she volunteers with the middle school ministry. In addition to their two biological children they have adopted two siblings from Ethiopia and are excited to adopt a 6 year old son through foster care in 2017. Jessee is native of Bristol and a graduate of Sullivan East High School. She enjoys medical mission volunteer work within the region and has practiced for 22 years in Lebanon, VA area. Jessee is excited to be back in the Bristol community.

For more information or to schedule an appointment with Brenda Jessee, DNP, call 423-990-2400 or 423-990-2414.