ETSU public health faculty look at clinical services provided by health departments

The article, “Local Health Departments as Clinical Safety Net in Rural Communities,” examines the differences in clinical services provided by rural and urban local health departments.

The authors, who in addition to Hale and Beatty, include Dr. Tamar Klaiman of the University of the Sciences in Philadelphia and Michael Meit of NORC at the University of Chicago, reviewed data collected from the 2013 National Association of County and City Health Officials Profile of Local Health Departments.

The study found evidence that many local health departments in rural communities provide clinical services and are critical components of the health care safety net in their respective communities.

The research team discovered approximately 35 percent of local health departments in the analysis provided early periodic screening, diagnosis and treatment services directly and 26 percent provided prenatal care. In communities where there were no other providers for these services, local health departments were four times more likely to report providing these services directly and six times more likely to provide prenatal care services directly. The presence of a Federally Qualified Health Center in the county was associated with reduced clinical service provision by local health departments.

“This research really underscores how challenging it can be for rural communities — particularly those in economically vulnerable parts of the country — to ensure access to basic preventive clinical health services for women and children,” Hale said. “Many local health departments remain important providers of these services, more so than what we see in more urban communities.

“Often we assume there are other providers in communities who can provide these services, but that’s not always the case. In many communities the local health department is the primary source of care for many women and children.”