Behavioral specialist joins team at Quillen ETSU Physicians pediatrics office

“Traditionally, it is pretty well known that behavioral appointments, when they get set up through referral, have huge no-show rates,” said Dr. Gayatri Jaishankar, a pediatrician at the clinic and an associate professor at East Tennessee State University’s Quillen College of Medicine. “The idea here is that you already have the patient in your office so by having the behavioral specialist here, too, there’s not that huge missed opportunity. The success rate of that can’t be matched by making an appointment for a later date.”

The “warm hand-off” of patients from their trusted pediatrician to a behavioral specialist not only ensures that the patient makes it to see the specialist, but also reduces the stigma around seeing one, she noted.

When a patient is at an appointment with his or her pediatrician, for anything from a well-visit to an unexpected illness, Tolliver is able to come in and meet with that patient if the pediatrician thinks it would be beneficial for any related or unrelated behavioral health issues.

“I see families to address a broad range of concerns, from children with general behavior problems, ADHD, picky eating, or sleep problems to teens with anxiety and depression” Tolliver said.

Having a behavioral specialist on hand right there at the clinic also allows for more preventative behavioral care that could nip an otherwise much larger problem in the bud, he noted.

The team-based care method is not new for the clinic.

“The department has been on the cutting-edge of interprofessional practice and education for years with part-time, student-led psychology and social work services built into the flow of the primary care team,” said Dr. Jodi Polaha, a clinical psychologist and associate professor at Quillen. “This recent hire of Dr. Tolliver further demonstrates their commitment to this progressive model, which is burgeoning across the country.”

Polaha credited the physicians in the practice who are open to innovation and change as well as their department chair, Dr. David Wood, who values the team approach.

Tolliver’s excitement to be able to provide better team care for the patient is only matched by his excitement to work with ETSU health sciences students and further train them in the interprofessional model of providing health care.

“This sets the pediatrics department and this clinic up to be a national leader in integrated care,” he said.

For more information or to schedule an appointment at Quillen ETSU Physicians Department of Pediatrics, call 423-439-7320.