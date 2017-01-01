40 under 40 at Wellmont

The Business Journal of Tri-Cities Tennessee/ Virginia recently concluded its 40 Under Forty competition, an annual event to highlight talented individuals who are impacting Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia. The magazine held a ceremony at The Millennium Centre, and the following people with ties to Wellmont were honored.

• Garieann Fish, D.O., a gastroenterologist on the medical staff of Bristol Regional Medical Center who practices with Gastroenterology Associates

• Joseph Foley, M.D, an interventional cardiologist with the Wellmont CVA Heart Institute who practices at Bristol Regional

• Stacy Long, director of surgical services at Bristol Regional

• Janessa Sokol, patient experience specialist at Holston Valley Medical Center

“We are extraordinarily proud of these individuals, who are making a positive difference with patients and bolstering the quality of life in our region,” said Bart Hove, Wellmont’s president and CEO. “As they progress in the early stages of their careers, their outstanding contributions are continuing our tradition of excellence and reinforcing our commitment to patients and the community.”

Dr. Fish is known for her compassion with patients and going the extra mile for her colleagues at the hospital. She has contributed to the strength of Bristol Regional’s growing gastroenterology program and is credited with using her talent and expertise to provide exceptional care at the hospital. She is also an advocate for the community’s well-being, volunteering her time to provide colonoscopies at no charge to low-income patients of Healing Hands Health Center. She has also participated in multiple programs of the Junior League of Bristol.

Heart institute leaders highlight Dr. Foley’s combination of intellect and strength of character, as well as his dedication to patients. He was instrumental in developing a multidisciplinary vascular team at Bristol Regional and establishing a specialized service at the hospital to treat patients with chronic, total coronary occlusions. Dr. Foley is also highly regarded in the heart institute for the strong foundations he developed during his cardiology fellowship with interventional coronary disease, peripheral vascular disease and structural heart disease.

Long has responsibility for nearly 150 co-workers and the smooth flow of cases in Bristol Regional’s 11 operating rooms. As an operating room nurse, she was not only concerned about the patient but predicted potential problems in a case and solved many of them before they occurred. Now overseeing many units, Long constantly looks for ways to enhance processes and quality of care and produce positive results with patient flow. In the community, she has coached basketball and volleyball, and she and her husband coach tee-ball.

“Bristol Regional has achieved exceptional care for our patients through the commitment to service and innovation by Dr. Fish, Dr. Foley and Stacey Long,” said Greg Neal, the hospital’s president. “The contributions of each of them are invaluable to our delivery of superior health care with compassion, and we are blessed to have them as part of the Bristol Regional staff.”

Sokol has developed and led numerous initiatives that are focused on enhancing the service aspects of care at Holston Valley and has been asked to speak multiple times at national conferences on patient experience-related subjects. As a result of her work, frontline co-workers have become more skilled and knowledgeable about tools, techniques and methods for creating the best possible experience. She has also played a key role for Holston Valley’s employee giving campaign and has assisted the United Way of Greater Kingsport and Meals on Wheels.

“Janessa knows how to engage co-workers and encourage them to take ownership of opportunities and solutions,” said Tim Attebery, Holston Valley’s president. “She creates a working environment that is positive, inclusive and fun, and she’s optimistic, upbeat, confident and forward-thinking. Her star will continue to shine for many years.”