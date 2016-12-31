Mountain States ushers in more than 4,300 babies in 2016

The hospital system’s statistics through Wednesday for its five hospitals with delivery rooms — Johnson City Medical Center, Franklin Woods Community Hospital, Indian Path Medical Center, Johnston Memorial Hospital and Norton Community Hospital — show medical staff brought 4,364 new people into the world, 110 more than in 2015.

The Johnson City Medical Center saw the largest increase in deliveries from the year before, adding 139 for 10.4 percent growth, followed by Indian Path Medical Center in Kingsport, which added 64 for an 8.2 percent gain.

JCMC and Indian Path both posted their highest number of deliveries in four years, even with four days left in 2016.

The smaller Norton Community Hospital in Southwest Virginia saw the largest growth, up 14 percent, to 242 from the previous year’s 211.

The number of births in Franklin Woods Community Hospital (1,154) and Johnston Memorial Hospital (648) fell from 2015, down 4 percent and 10.5 percent, respectively.