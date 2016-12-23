Tennessee Department of Health suspends admissions to Kingsport nursing home

On Thursday, the Tennessee Department of Health announced the disciplinary actions against Brookhaven Manor. A special state monitor has now been appointed to review operations at the 180-bed facility, located off East Stone Drive at 2035 Stonebrook Place.

The investigation reportedly began Nov. 1 and was completed on Dec. 16. The TDH says surveyors found a violation of standards in multiple areas: administration, performance improvement, physician services, infection control, nursing services and resident rights. A press release did not specify or elaborate upon the alleged offenses.

But according to a 77-page “Statement of Deficiencies” from the Division of Health Care Facilities, at least 11 residents were enduring “an environment detrimental to their health.” Deficiencies among some members of the Brookhaven staff were blamed, with their offenses including, but not limited to: failure to prevent and thoroughly investigate allegations of abuse and neglect, failing to ensure doctors were notified of changes in patient conditions, failure to revise and implement care plans and treatments for surgical wounds and bed sores.

