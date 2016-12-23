ETSU, King alumna named Takoma Regional Hospital president

Albright has served as the hospital’s chief nursing officer since 2011. She will become the hospital’s president when sole ownership transfers to Wellmont Health System.

Wellmont and Adventist Health System are working toward finalizing the transaction by the end of the month, pending final approval by the state of Tennessee.

“Tammy is a dynamic leader who has developed a long track record of success with innovative methods to provide the best possible experience for patients and their families,” Eric Deaton, Wellmont’s executive vice president and chief operating officer, said in a news release. “She has a keen understanding of the clinical care delivery system and produced impressive results in recent years as part of the hospital’s leadership team. We look forward to watching her continue taking Takoma Regional’s quality of care to the next level.”

Albright will succeed Dennis Kiley, who has served as interim president of the 100-bed hospital since August 2015.

“I have worked closely with Tammy for 16 months and am convinced she is an outstanding choice for president of Takoma Regional,” Kiley said. “Throughout her tenure at the hospital, she has excelled when she has been entrusted with positions of increasing responsibility. Her outstanding skill set and commitment to extending the healing ministry of Christ have prepared her for this next stage of professional growth.”

Albright began her career in 1994 and served the first 13 years as a nurse in intensive care and medical-surgical units, as a pre-operative anesthesia nurse and as a clinical nurse leader. She then moved into more administrative roles as clinical informatics director at Takoma Regional from 2007 until 2009 and then as the hospital’s clinical project director for the following two years.

“Takoma Regional is rooted in quality, and we will continue our upward trajectory as part of Wellmont Health System,” Albright said. “I’m thrilled to have this opportunity to lead our hospital and collaborate with our colleagues at Wellmont to share best practices that will produce optimal results for patients. I also look forward to continuing our partnership with the community, which has strongly supported us and enabled us to improve the lives of so many of our friends and neighbors.”

Albright was an East Tennessee State University College of Nursing Outstanding Alumna award winner in 2014; was a member of the 2009 class of the 40 Under Forty, an honor bestowed by The Business Journal of Tri-Cities Tennessee/Virginia; and was a finalist in 2015 for the Greene County ATHENA Leadership Award Program.

Albright serves as chairwoman of the Tusculum College Nursing Advisory Board, a member of the Walters State Community College Nursing Advisory Board and the Boys & Girls Club of Greeneville and Greene County’s board of directors and a trustee of the Greeneville City Schools Education Foundation. She is a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Greeneville.

Albright graduated from ETSU with a bachelor’s degree in nursing and earned a master of business administration degree from King College.