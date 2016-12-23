Ballad Health leaders discuss opposition, possible outcomes for merger proposal

As decisions on the health care merger loom in the weeks after the New Year, the leaders of Mountain States Health Alliance and Wellmont Health System countered various critics who’ve opposed the endeavor during a sit-down session with the Johnson City Press on Wednesday.

Mountain States CEO Alan Levine and Wellmont CEO Bart Hove spoke at length about several public comment letters submitted to the Tennessee Department of Health from economists, insurance companies and the Federal Trade Commission staff.

While each leader has continued to defend the decision to pursue a merger, Levine and Hove both said throughout the process that criticism has been welcomed and made the both applications stronger in the long run.

“We learn more from the complaints sometimes more than we do from the compliments,” Levine said.

“But I think it’s part of why we think the local model is better, why we think local governance is better. Because when those people complain or when they have concerns and our Board hears them, we talk about them and try to react to them, I think (we react to them) a lot better than a corporation would or a system would that is based 500 miles somewhere else and doesn’t really care what people here think.”

On Monday, Wellmont and Mountain States submitted a 147-page letter to the Tennessee Department of Health detailing its response to the public comments criticizing the merger, which included a letter signed by 46 economists from Harvard, Yale and other notable universities.

“If Wellmont and Mountain States were merging in an unregulated merger, it’s very likely pricing would go up substantially,” Levine said.

“We agree with that. That’s why we put the pricing commitments in. Here’s the problem I have with what they’ve said. None of them have studied regulated mergers under a COPA (Certificate of Public Advantage). There have been at least two where there is ample data that could have been studied.

“None of them have studied it. So opining on our merger, none of them referenced the COPA and the caps on pricing. None of them talked to us about how it would work. So all they did was cite general studies about competition, which we agree with.”

Levine even presumed that the FTC could have approached the 46 economists and swayed them into submitting their opposition letter. He said that the economists’ letter was submitted to the state around the same time the FTC’s opposition letter was.

“There’s no way 46 economists, by osmosis, got together (and submitted the letter). I mean somebody coordinated that letter,” Levine said.

Hove added, “These are very credible individuals who have excellent credentials behind their names that are, in my opinion, the FTC is garnering their support to make a statement ... an impact statement because of their credentials and because of the expertise that they possess.”

Regarding the FTC’s opposition in both Tennessee and Virginia, Levine said he was surprised by some of the research the FTC staff had relied on for criticism.

“I’m not surprised the FTC has taken the position they have, but what does surprise me is how intransigent they’ve been with their facts,” Levine said. “They haven’t been forthright in the information they’ve provided.”

In the joint response, the health care systems claim the FTC left out vital information when citing a Supreme Court statement in North Carolina State Board of Dental Examiners v. FTC.

While the FTC staff mentioned that federal antitrust law is a central safeguard to the nation’s free market structure, the joint response said the FTC staff left out a paragraph in the ruling that stated:

“The States, however, when acting in their respective realm, need not adhere in all contexts to a model of unfettered competition ... If every duly enacted state law or policy were required to conform to the mandates of the Sherman Act, thus promoting competition at the expense of other values a State may deem fundamental, federal antitrust law would impose an impermissible burden on the States’ power to regulate.”

Both Levine and Hove said that it would be impossible to please everyone in the region with the decision to pursue this merger.

“It’s not a 100 percent, unanimous decision that everybody is going to be happy with, because it is change,” Hove said.

“We certainly believe with the changing healthcare environment that we’re in today, there is a different approach that is something that would beneficial to our region and our market and that’s what we’ve compiled in the applications for both states.”

Were the merger approved in both states, Levine and Hove said, the institutions would likely take a 30-day period to complete the closing process.

“The idea would be that it would be a first-of-the-month type thing,” Hove said. “We’d want to hit the closing of our books in that transition.”

After closing, Levine said focus would then shift to setting up the necessary administrative structure and merging the cultures of both systems.

On the contrary, if the merger were denied, Hove said, both hospital systems would likely be “back on the market.”

“If the cooperative agreement and the COPA is not approved then it’s very likely, within a short period of time, we would both be back on the market looking at partnering up with the next-best available partner in our region,” Hove said.

With the majority of the both system’s hospitals based on Tennessee, Hove said if Virginia denied the cooperative agreement, Wellmont and Mountain States would have to prioritize the situation and possibly move on without the hospitals in Southwest Virginia.

“I think the desire is to move forward and deal with Virginia separately, somehow. The reason we’re asking for the cooperative agreement in Virginia is because in Wise County there are three hospitals. Other than that, there is not a reason that we’re asking for this and going through this long process,” Hove said.

“Those three hospitals that have bad balance sheets and small number of patient populations, we’re going through an awful lot of work to preserve the relationships that we have with those communities.”

On the other hand, if Tennessee denied but Virginia approved the merger, Hove said both system administrations would step back and review the whole process.

The Commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Health is scheduled to make a decision by Jan. 12, while the Virginia Department of Health has 45 to 60 days to make a final determination. On Thursday, the Southwest Virginia Health Authority filed its official recommendation to approve merger to the Virginia Department of Health.

