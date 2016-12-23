No Mountain States, Wellmont hospitals among 769 penalized over safety

But don’t look for any of Mountain States Health Alliance’s 11 hospitals or Wellmont Health System’s six hospitals among those docked 1 percent of Medicare payments over the fiscal year, which runs from October 2016 through next September.

“These results would not be possible without our incredibly talented team of nurses, doctors and team members. They are among the nation’s best, and we are really proud of them,” Mountain States CEO Alan Levine said in an email to the Johnson City Press.

“We make this a priority from the Board of Directors all the way throughout the system, and we all do our best to, above all else, make the environment safe for our patients.”

This is the third year the federal government has penalized hospitals for having a high rate of patient injuries, which includes avoidable complications, various infections, blood clots, bed sores and falls. This was the first year the CMS had counted the spread of antibiotic-resistant germs when assessing the penalties.

Thirteen Tennessee hospitals were penalized, including Parkwest Medical Center and Tennova Healthcare in Knoxville. Maryville’s Blount Memorial Hospital and Murfreesboro’s Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital were also penalized.

Wellmont’s Holston Valley Medical Center and Hawkins County Memorial Hospital were penalized last year for patient safety. Mountain States’ Smyth County Community Hospital was also docked for the 2016 fiscal year.

The Johnson City Medical Center is among those to never receive a penalty, as well as Indian Path Medical Center, Bristol Regional Medical Center and Franklin Woods Community Hospital.

Levine said the penalty will also reduce hospital funding for teaching medical residents and caring for low-income patients.

“Because we have known for several years about these coming penalties, we have prioritized our focus,” Levine stated in an email.

“But the reality is, avoidance of harm is always our No. 1 priority, no matter what we do.”

According to an estimate from the Association of American Medical Colleges, hospitals will lose a total of approximately $430 million, which is 18 percent more than last year.

Hospital-acquired conditions have declined 21 percent between 2010 and 2015, according to the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality.

Email Zach Vance at zvance@johnsoncitypress.com. Follow Zach Vance on Twitter at @ZachVanceJCP. Like him on Facebook at Facebook.com/ZachVanceJCP.