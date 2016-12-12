ETSU e-cig paper: There's 'critical need' for preventative policies and programs

The location isn’t a bike shop or anything of the like. It’s formerly Vape City, a store that sold e-cigarettes and all the accessories that go along with them, but is now used for storage. On the windows outside, under the bright red sign that still bears the former store’s name, an even bigger sign reads “space for lease.”

Vape City, along with many other area vape or e-cigarette shops, is no longer open.

While the owners of businesses like it say over regulation by the Food and Drug Administration shut down their small businesses, public health experts say it’s the products these business owners are selling that is putting them out of work.

In August, the FDA upped its regulations of e-cigarettes and the accessories and ingredients involved with them. With the new regulations, vape shops were prohibited from giving away samples and selling to minors, and manufacturers were barred from claiming their products were safe without corroborating scientific evidence. The agency also mandated it approve products made after 2007.

After the new regulations went into effect, store owners decried overregulation and government interference they said would ruin their business.

“They’re pretty much trying to shut it down,” James Puffenbarger, manager of Iron Horse Vapors and More in Johnson City, said last summer.

But Dr. Hadii Mamudu and his peer public health experts are celebrating the government crackdown on the e-cigarette industry.

An associate professor in East Tennessee State University’s College of Public Health, Mamudu was recently cited as an author of the paper “The Use of E-cigarettes Among School-Going Adolescents in a Predominantly Rural Environment of Central Appalachia,” in the Journal of Community Health.

Mamudu was joined by other ETSU public health colleagues, including Daniel Owusu, Jocelyn Aibangbee, Candice Collins, Crystal Robertson, Liang Wang, Mary A. Littleton, Rafie Boghozian and Vicki Casenburg.

“Thus, there is a critical need for preventative policies and programs to address dual and poly-use of these products,” the paper read, in regard to the way Northeast Tennessee school-going adolescents use e-cigarettes and other tobacco products.

For the study described in the paper, public health officials surveyed 894 students from four unnamed high schools in Northeast Tennessee. They asked 18 questions from the National Youth Tobacco Survey.

Results show approximately 11 percent of the students were currently using e-cigarettes and 35 percent had used e-cigarettes at least once. Six percent of participants reported currently using both traditional and e-cigarettes.

Participants in this survey straddled the legal age for which a Tennessean can legally buy e-cigarettes: 794 of them were under the age of 18 and 517 were female.

Mamudu said part of the problem for public health advocates seeking stricter regulation is that there isn’t much in the way of long-standing literature to inform policy and program changes.

That’s what the ETSU team set out to do with its work.

“This study aimed to estimate the prevalence of e-cigarette use and examine association of e-cigarette use with two tobacco products among school-going adolescents,” the paper reads.

The public health collective’s work falls in line with recommendations made by the nation’s top medical experts.

In a recent interview, U.S. Surgeon General Vivek H. Murthy called the recent uptick in adolescent e-cigarette usage “a major public health concern.”

In the discussion section of the paper, Mamudu and his colleagues wrote that while there might be a decrease in traditional cigarette use recently, any public health progress being made might be lost to e-cigarette usage.

“While the use of tobacco products, particularly cigarette smoking, has continued to decline in the past 50 years, albeit slowly in recent years, there is an increase in e-cigarette use across all demographic groups in the U.S.,” the paper reads. “The increase in the use among youth in particular has created major public health concerns because research suggests that over 90 percent of regular tobacco users started using tobacco products before age 18 years. Therefore, there is a potential loss of public health gains in tobacco control in the past half century.

“The concerns have deepened due to the limited scientific evidence on health impacts of e-cigarettes and near absence of a regulatory framework to protect the public at all levels of governance.”

Tennessee lawmakers Rusty Crowe, Micah Van Huss and Matthew Hill did not return phone calls seeking comment on the potential for state legislation.

Vape On co-owner George Leonard said Monday if more of the FDA’s regulation go through — even as they’re up against lawsuits from e-cigarette advocates — it could mean more stores going out of business like Vape City. He said it’s the big tobacco lobby that’s most likely behind fighting the smaller section of the e-cigarette market.

Leonard said he and his peers have self-regulated and have been especially tough on age-restriction enforcement, wishing they could continue as they have been.

If presented with options of not smoking anything, smoking e-cigarettes and smoking traditional cigarettes, Leonard admits he thinks not smoking anything is the best option for a person’s health. But if someone is going to smoke, he says e-cigarettes are a much healthier option than traditional cigarettes.

“Our position isn't that vaping isn't better than nothing, but it's a solid alternative to smoking, and that's how it should be looked at,” he said. “If you're going to do one of the two, vaping is going to be the best for you.”

