Bristol-Myers Squibb to pay states, including Tennessee, $19.5 million for marketing drug to Alzheimer’s patients

In a news release, Tennessee Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III said the complaint, which was filed Monday along with the settlement, allegesBristol-Myers Squibb engaged in unfair or deceptive trade practices when marketing Abilify, the brand name for the prescription drug aripiprazole, which was originally approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of schizophrenia in 2002.

The complaint alleged that BMS promoted Abilify for use in elderly patients with symptoms consistent with dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. Slatery said the marketing was done despite the lack of FDA approval for such uses and without first establishing the drug’s safety and efficacy for those uses. In 2006, Abilify received a “black box” warning stating that elderly patients with dementia-related psychosis who are treated with antipsychotic drugs have an increased risk of death.

“Drug manufacturers are prohibited from promoting their drugs for uses that have not been approved by the FDA,” Slatery said. “By making false claims and down playing the risks associated with this drug, the company jeopardized the health of Tennesseans and should be held accountable.”

The states alleged Bristol-Myers Squibb also promoted Abilify for uses in children not approved by the FDA. The complaint alleged Bristol-Myers Squibb made false and misleading representations about Abilify’s risks and overstated the findings of scientific studies by not revealing limitations that would materially affect the interpretation of study results.

Tennessee’s share of the settlement will be $399,022.

“We will continue to work with the State Attorney General’s Office and other partnering organizations to protect Tennessee consumers from unfair and deceptive business practices such as this one,” Tennessee Division of Consumer Affairs Director Cynthia Wiel said in the release.

According to the terms of the settlement:

—Bristol-Myers Squibb’s marketing of any formulation containing the active ingredient aripiprazole will be restricted.

— Bristol-Myers Squibb will be prohibited from making false or misleading claims regarding Abilify, its safety or efficacy in comparison with other drugs, or the implications of clinical studies relating to the drug.

— Bristol-Myers Squibb will also be subject to limitations on financial incentives to sales representatives and health care providers, dissemination of information that may promote off-label use of Abilify, and other practices affecting off-label promotion.

Consumers may file complaints regarding prescription drug advertisements or any other deceptive conduct by going online to www.tn.gov/consumer or calling the Tennessee Division of Consumer Affairs at (615) 741-4737 or toll-free in Tennessee at 1-800-342-8385.