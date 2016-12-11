Wellmont selects Derouen, Williams for top posts

Vyvyan Derouen, who previously served as executive director of the Wellmont CVA Heart Institute, has been named vice president and chief administrative officer of Wellmont Medical Associates.

And Karen Williams, who has served executive director of operations of Wellmont Medical Associates for four years, has been promoted to vice president and chief operating officer.

“We are thrilled to add Vyvyan to our team and are extremely pleased to recognize Karen for her exceptional performance,” said David Brash, president and CEO of Wellmont Medical Associates. “Our practice has experienced considerable growth in provider numbers and in our development of initiatives rooted in quality. We are confident Vyvyan’s and Karen’s leadership and extensive knowledge will continue our trajectory of long-term success for our patients.”

Derouen, a nurse by training, has diverse experience on the clinical and administrative side of health care and has achieved success in business. As administrative leader at the heart institute for nearly two years, she oversaw 14 outpatient offices and the cardiovascular programs at Holston Valley Medical Center and Bristol Regional Medical Center.

Earlier in her Wellmont career, she served as regional director of operations and development for the heart institute and as director of operations for the practice’s Johnson City office. Before joining the health system, she served as a registered nurse and shift leader, owned a food service business and was a successful real estate agent.

Williams has been a member of the Wellmont Health System staff for 20 years, with recent years focused on the organization’s integrated provider practices. As executive director for Wellmont Medical Associates, she was responsible for special operational projects, including planning, strategy development, implementation and coordination of new services. Before accepting that role, she was regional director of operations in the Bristol division.

Other areas where Williams served Wellmont were as administrator of the Bristol Surgery Center, interim administrator for the establishment of the Holston Valley Surgery Center and business manager for surgical services and women and children’s services at Holston Valley. For the last seven years, she has also been a surveyor for the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care.

“Vyvyan and Karen will work collaboratively with physicians and advanced practitioners to expand on our best practices,” said David Thompson, M.D., chief administrative medical officer for Wellmont Medical Associates. “Karen has repeatedly bolstered our operational performance, which has positioned us for further strategic growth. And Vyvyan’s track record of success and innovative approaches will allow us to remain on the leading edge of care.”

In addition to Williams, Wellmont Medical Associates is promoting three individuals. Dan Foster, technology integration manager, has been named director of operational performance. Plus, Crystal Jenkins, a practice manager in Norton, Virginia, has been selected as the regional director for Lee and Wise counties.

Bill Wallick, practice administrator in Rogersville, has been named regional director for Johnson City and Gray. He will also continue in his roles with Wellmont Medical Associates of overseeing imaging services and leading implementation of the organization’s lab services.

Other regional leaders for Wellmont Medical Associates, who will remain in their positions, are Becky Anderson in the Kingsport division and Scott Fogle in the Bristol division.

“We have assembled an outstanding administrative team that blends well with our physician leadership, and that is essential to attaining our goals,” Brash said. “Synergy between our experienced physicians and our management leaders has produced exceptional results. We are proud to be a premier health care provider and are prepared to take this status to the next level.”

Wellmont Medical Associates has 137 physicians and 92 advanced practitioners delivering primary care and specialty services at more than 80 locations. The organization operates 10 urgent care facilities, the most of any organization in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.

Recently, Wellmont Medical Associates was recertified as a Level 3 patient-centered medical home with a 100 percent score. The practice was named an honoree for the Acclaim Award by the American Medical Group Association. It also earned the Most Improved award among medical groups with fewer than 150 physicians from the American Medical Group Foundation and its Measure Up/Pressure Down high-blood-pressure campaign.