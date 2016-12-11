Wellmont receives good grades

The fall edition of the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade gave Bristol Regional Medical Center an “A.” Holston Valley Medical Center, Mountain View Regional Medical Center and Lonesome Pine Hospital received a “B.”

“We value patient safety as a hallmark of our hospital and are constantly seeking ways to enhance the caliber of care we provide,” said Greg Neal, Bristol Regional’s president. “Our mission to deliver superior health care with compassion drives the standard of excellence we expect for our patients. This validation from Leapfrog demonstrates our hospital is on the right track, but we will remain vigilant for opportunities to take patient safety to the next level.”

The grading system is a product of The Leapfrog Group, a nonprofit organization focused on quality and safety of American health care. Grades are derived using national performance measures from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Leapfrog Hospital Survey, the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality and the American Hospital Association’s Annual Survey and Health Information Technology Supplement.

Specifically, the organization reviewed 30 measures, and Bristol Regional was classified as above average in 23 of them. Among them were handwashing, tracking and reducing risks to patients, staff members working together to prevent errors, effective leadership to prevent errors and prevention of collapsed lungs, dangerous blood clots and C. diff infections.

Holston Valley finished above average in 19 measures, Mountain View Regional received that score in 21 measures and Lonesome Pine attained that level in 20 measures.

“As Kingsport’s flagship hospital, we are focused on providing the highest level of care for our patients,” said Tim Attebery, Holston Valley’s president. “We are the community’s resource for a wide variety of care, including some of the most complex procedures a patient can experience. We are driven to provide an optimal environment for patients and consider patient safety to be of utmost importance.”

Dale Clark, president of Mountain View Regional and Lonesome Pine, said he appreciated the solid grades his hospitals earned.

“We are grateful for the confidence the community has in the excellent care we deliver,” Clark said. “As health care leaders in Southwest Virginia, we are serious about making a positive difference in our patients’ lives and ensuring their safety while we serve their needs. We will continue to incorporate best practices so we can build on these achievements and further strengthen the quality of our care.”

Hawkins County Memorial Hospital and Hancock County Hospital, Wellmont’s two other hospitals, were not included in the grading because they did not meet the patient volume threshold to generate a data score based on Leapfrog’s criteria.