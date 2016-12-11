Frontier Health named Four Star agency

The award recognizes Frontier Health’s role in providing “outstanding services and supports” while helping people with intellectual and developmental disabilities achieve healthy, secure and meaningful lives.

Because of the designation, Frontier Health will not be required to complete the full Quality Assurance Survey for 2017. Statewide random reviews are made.

The Department of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities uses outcome-based quality assurance survey tools to measure an agency’s exceptional performance regarding quality management of services and client support provided by community-based providers.

This is the fourth consecutive time Frontier Health was designated as a Four Star agency. More than 250 community-based providers statewide were reviewed through outcome-based quality assurance survey tools, including health, opportunities for work, quality homes, qualified staff and safety.