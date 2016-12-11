HVMC president named to university advisory board

Attebery is an alumnus of the nonprofit, online university, which offers competency-based degree programs that address key workforce needs. He earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration and has since helped raise awareness across the state for WGU Tennessee, which was established by the General Assembly.

Attebery will join David Golden — who serves as senior vice president, chief legal officer and corporate secretary of Eastman Chemical Co. — as a board member from Northeast Tennessee. The board also features four additional members from health care organizations in the state.

“Western Governors University Tennessee is an excellent university that provided me with a high-quality education that serves me well,” Attebery said. “It’s a privilege for me to be able to give back to the university by sharing my perspectives as an alumnus, and as a leader in the health care field and in our community.

“I’m fortunate to serve with a diverse group of distinguished board members from across the state as we help the university continue to prepare students for successful careers once they graduate.”

Attebery has enjoyed a 30-year health care administrative and consulting career in a variety of physician practices and hospitals in Indiana, Missouri, South Carolina and Tennessee. Before he was named Holston Valley’s president, Attebery served as Wellmont Health System’s vice president of cardiovascular services.

“As Western Governors University Tennessee continues to grow and develop, we appreciate the expertise and guidance provided by our advisory board,” said Kimberly K. Estep, who serves as chancellor.

“We’re excited to have Tim’s viewpoint on the board as a former student and a dynamic leader in health care. As president of a highly regarded hospital, which has achieved considerable acclaim on the state and national stage, he brings an expectation of success and a commitment to excellence that will assist us greatly.”

In addition to his undergraduate degree, Attebery holds a master’s of business administration degree from the University of Tennessee and is one of 12 health care executives nationwide enrolled in the University of Alabama’s health services administration doctorate program.