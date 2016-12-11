Franklin Woods recognized by ANCC

Every day, Harrah strives to help those around her. As a labor and delivery nurse at Franklin Woods Community Hospital, she considers herself lucky to work in such a wonderful and supportive environment.

“It’s like a family here, and it shows,” said Harrah. “Everybody’s focus is the same — provide the best possible care for our patients. With my Franklin Woods family, I get to be a part of miracles every day.”

This is just one example of why Franklin Woods achieved the Pathway to Excellence designation.

Franklin Woods is one of only two hospitals in Tennessee to receive this honor, and the only one in the region. Nationwide, there are 143 Pathway-designated organizations.

“I'm most proud of the culture that has been developing here at Franklin Woods, which is reflected in this Pathway designation,” said Lindy White, chief executive officer of Franklin Woods and Woodridge Hospital. “Our nurses have spoken, and they’ve identified our facility as a place where they feel engaged and have a seat at the decision-making table. I’m excited to say this is a great foundation we will continue to build on.”

For an organization to earn the distinction, it must undergo a rigorous review process that documents how the hospital creates a positive work environment, as defined by nurses. The review included both a submission document and a nursing survey. The submission document was over 900 pages long and incorporated input from many nurses, and included specific examples of their experiences at Franklin Woods.

The document was deemed exceptional by the ANCC, and then Franklin Woods proceeded to the nursing survey, which lasted three weeks. The ANCC commissioner shared that nearly 80 percent of Franklin Woods’ nurses responded to the survey and listed several examples that set Franklin Woods apart from other organizations, including processes to ensure patient safety; nurse managers advocate for patients; injury, illness and accident prevention; and nurses are involved in decision-making about nursing practice.

“The designation is not a destination. It is the next step in our journey,” said Trish Baise, chief nursing officer of Franklin Woods. “We will continue our commitment of creating a work environment where nurses flourish because they experience — among other things — job satisfaction, professional growth and development, respect and appreciation.”

“Our success is due to the engagement of our direct care nurses and their motivation to improve their practice environment,” said Stephanie Cook, director of patient care services for Franklin Woods. “Achieving this designation is a major milestone, and we will continue to build upon this exciting accomplishment.”

For information, visit www.MountainStatesHealth.com/FWCH.