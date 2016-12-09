Clemson economist: Mountain States, Wellmont used research 'inappropriately'

In a public comment letter to the Tennessee Department of Health dated Nov. 15 — rather than offer an opinion on whether the state agency should approve or deny the merger — Dr. Matthew S. Lewis said research cited by the health systems had been used “inappropriately” in context to either Mountain States or Wellmont experiencing a price increase due to an out-of-market acquisition in contrast to the local merger.

Anthony Kick, senior vice president of Mountain States, responded to the letter, saying the merger would “absolutely” decrease health care pricing, due to negotiated contractual obligations and commitments with the state oversight agencies and health care payers.

“Because of the commitments we’re making in the COPA (Certificate of Public Advantage), which is to immediately decrease those fixed increases in the first year. It’s a fact that our prices will go down,” Kick said. “Right now in our current contract, we have a set rate of increase with all of our payers. We’re saying only with the COPA, will we decrease those already negotiated contract rates.”

Lewis’ research was used specifically by Mountain States and Wellmont during a July 13 response to a Southwest Virginia Health Authority inquiry.

“To be clear, any system acquiring Wellmont or Mountain States will likely do three things,” the health systems’ response said.

The first bullet point, which cited Lewis’ research, read: “They will seek to leverage the relative size of their system to seek higher pricing from payers. At least one study has shown this type of merger ‘allowed hospitals to increase average prices by around 17 percent, with some specifications suggesting even larger increases.’”

“Basically, the conditions underlying the acquisitions in our study may not be the same as the conditions here, and certainly do not imply that all mergers of this type will result in a price increase,” Lewis said in a telephone interview Friday.

The research examined approximately 80 independent hospital acquisitions between 2000 and 2010.

That 17 percent price increase cited by MSHA and Wellmont is not disputed by Lewis, as he notes in his public comment letter.

“My coauthor and I do indeed find that, on average, hospitals that are acquired by an out-of-market system do increase prices by about 17 percent on average following acquisition compared to other hospitals that are not acquired,” Lewis stated in the letter.

“This finding does not, however, mean that the same outcome would transpire if either Mountain States or Wellmont were acquired by some third, out-of-market hospital system. Moreover, there is no reason to believe based on our findings that any price increase resulting from acquisition by an out-of-market system would be larger than what might be expected if Mountain States and Wellmont were to merge with each other.”

Lewis’ letter mostly discussed out-of-market acquisitions, but he also mentioned overwhelming literature concluding that price increases often follow hospital mergers.

“The primary implication of our findings is that acquisitions can result in price increases even when local market concentration is unchanged,” Lewis stated in the letter.

“However, this should in no way distract from the fact that acquisitions which do increase concentration in the local market have a strong potential to produce even greater increases in price,” he wrote. “A large body of literature has found that price levels often rise as a result of a system having multiple hospitals within the same local patient market.

“Our research does not support the claim by the (MSHA and Wellmont) that, should the cooperative agreement not be approved and (MSHA or Wellmont) are acquired by another system, their prices will increase significantly and by more than if the (MSHA and Wellmont) were to merge with each other,” the last paragraph read in the four-page letter addressed to both Virginia and Tennessee’s Department of Health commissioners.

The Tennessee Department of Health is slated to make a decision on the merger by Jan. 13.

Kick said the Virginia Department of Health Commissioner will have a bit longer to make a decision. The Southwest Virginia Health Authority already voted to recommend the merger.

Email Zach Vance at zvance@johnsoncitypress.com. Follow Zach Vance on Twitter at @ZachVanceJCP. Like him on Facebook at Facebook.com/ZachVanceJCP.