MSHA to pay U.S. government $50K over issue involving deaf parents

This is the largest civil penalty any U.S. Attorney’s Office has received regarding effective communication in hospital settings.

“Individuals who are deaf or hearing impaired must not be denied equal access to interpretive services in medical entities such as hospitals and other medical facilities that are covered under the ADA,” U.S. Attorney Nancy S. Harr said in a news release. “I commend MSHA for cooperating in our investigation and working to promote more effective communications with persons who are deaf or hard of hearing.”

The U.S. reached the settlement with MSHA on Wednesday. It resulted from a complaint filed in the U.S. District Court in Greeneville, by Christopher and Donna Cantrell, both of whom are deaf, alleging that they were denied effective communication under Title III of the Americans with Disabilities Act during several admissions of their adult daughter, Sydnei, to JCMC.

The admissions at JCMC, which totaled 115 days, were for treatment of high-grade Burkitt’s lymphoma. Their daughter died from the disease in May 2015 while she was still in the hospital, according to the release.

The Cantrells alleged in the lawsuit that they were not provided with an interpreter or other auxiliary aid until shortly before their daughter’s death. Instead, the Cantrells alleged, they were forced to rely on their daughter and other family members, all of whom were able to hear, to interpret for them. As a result of the complaint, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Tennessee opened a civil investigation under the ADA.

“Mountain States and our legal counsel have worked with the U.S. Attorney’s office and the Cantrell family to resolve certain issues related to the provision of communication services for patients and their companions who may be deaf or hard of hearing,’’ MSHA said in statement issued Friday. ‘’We have identified opportunities for better service in this area, and we are pleased with the department's recognition of our collaboration efforts. We look forward to implementing solutions ensure more effective communication opportunities for all patients and their loved ones.”

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said MSHA has agreed to implement measures for all of its hospitals aimed at protecting the rights of patients and companions who are deaf or hard of hearing:

• Appointing an ADA administrator at each facility to provide oversight and guidance.

• Identifying services that can provide interpreters to each facility in a timely manner.

• Providing notice to patients and their companions of their rights under the ADA.

• Developing an assessment plan to effectively determine the appropriate auxiliary aid for each situation.

• Providing annual training about the rights afforded by the ADA and MSHA’s policy to meet those requirements.

• Compliance reports to be submitted to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for monitoring.

The agreement is effective for 3 years.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office emphasized that claims settled by the agreement were allegations only and that there had been no determination of liability.

The Cantrells filed the lawsuit in December 2015. MSHA said Friday the suit had been resolved out of court.

The couple’s attorneys claimed hospital staff provided a person with limited knowledge of sign language — though not a qualified interpreter — fewer than five times for them, and set up a remote video interpreter system in the final days of their daughter’s life that did not work properly.

It also describes a period of more than a week after the Cantrells’ daughter was diagnosed with a contagious bacterial infection. Doctors likely wore masks to protect their faces when explaining the dangerous infection, so the couple could not read their lips and did not understand the need for protective gear for more than a week after spending day and night by their daughter’s bedside, according to the claims.

Mountain States’ tersely denied those allegations in its filed response. The hospital system also denied that staff required Sydnei Cantrell and other family members to act as interpreters for the Cantrells, but attorneys write they “would have had conversations with their daughter, while a patient, just as any other patient in a similar setting could do.”

Mountain States’ attorneys said the JCMC staff “undertook elaborate efforts to comfort the patient and her family, during this traumatic time in their lives, and such efforts exceeded any efforts similarly made for a patient or a patient’s family members hospitalized at (JCMC).”

The “elaborate efforts” alluded to, but not specified in the suit include a private screening for the Disney film “Cinderella” in the hospital for Sydnei Cantrell and her father. Mountain States was granted permission from the entertainment corporation to show the film, Sydnei Cantrell was given a makeover prior to the showing and hospital staff dressed in costume as Disney characters, according to a report on WJHL.com.

In their suit, the Cantrells asked a judge to order the hospital system to develop a nondiscrimination policy, including providing qualified sign language interpreters, and to train medical staff on ADA compliance. They also asked for unspecified compensatory damages and litigation and attorneys’ fees.