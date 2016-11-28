Veterans Affairs names new VA Medical Center director

Borsos joins the VA with 20 years of experience in managing health care systems and business operations with 10 years at the Department of Defense and Air Force, according to a news release from the federal department. Most recently, he served as Vice Commander for the Air Force Medical Support Agency, where he ensured policy development and execution to support 44,000 personnel and 75 medical facilities.

“We are excited to bring Mr. Borsos on board as the new director for he Mountain Home VA Medical Center,” Jim A. Hayes, Veteran Integrated Service Network 9 Interim Director, said in the release. “His sound leadership qualities and proven experience will be valuable assets for the facility, the employees and volunteers, and most importantly, for the veterans we are honored to serve.”