ETSU public health researchers offer a troubling look into the lives of the rich versus the poor

“The results should be deeply disturbing to all persons in the country,” the researchers concluded in the study.

In their study, the public health professionals found a years wide gap between the life expectancies of the country’s poorest and richest citizens.

The poorest people they studied were expected to have a life span as long as the average span of a U.S. citizen between 1975 and 1980. Oppositely, the richest people studied were calculated to reach an age not expected to be the country’s norm until beyond 2020.

The team consisted of Olivia Egen, MPH; Kate Beatty, PhD; David J. Blackley, DrPH; Katie Brown, MPH; and Randy Wykoff, MD, who’s also the dean of ETSU’s College of Public Health. Their work has already received widespread attention, with ABC News, Los Angeles Times and Daily Mail news articles citing the ETSU study. Many of these media groups have hinged on the fact that the study shows that a rich male lives approximately 10 years longer than a poor male in the U.S.

The team came to their conclusions using data from County Health Rankings & Roadmaps to reclassify the country’s 3,141 counties into 50 new states based on a five-year average household income, with each state representing 2 percent, and containing 62-63 of the counties. From that point, they compared the wealthiest states against the poorest states, which more accurately represented the respective counties’ socioeconomic statuses.

They found the life expectancy for rich men in certain U.S. counties was 79.3 years, and poor men in other counties were expected to live 69.8 years. Life expectancy was 75.9 years for the poorest state and 83 years for the richest state.

The CHR data track health behaviors, like smoking, obesity, physical inactivity, excessive drinking and clinical care, but also record counties’ social and economic environment using graduation rates, children in poverty, unemployment rates and income inequality. The third factor takes in demographics, including population, age, population not classified as Hispanic or African American, proficiency in English, sex and populations that live in rural areas.

Counties in the poorest states came from 13 U.S. states: Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas and West Virginia. On the flip side, the richest states were made of counties in Alaska, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Ohio, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Pennsylvania, Utah, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia.

Median household income in the poorest state was $24,960, while the richest state hit a mark of $89,723. Even though they were a smaller group, the people in the poorest state had a people-to-primary-care-doctors ratio double that seen in the richest state. Smoking prevalence was twice as high in the poorest state, with obesity 50 percent higher than the richest state.

The rate of African American populations in the poorest state was 4.5 times greater than that of the richest state.

These counties’ locations also seemed to matter, as only 21 percent of the richest state residents lived in rural areas. In the poorest state, that number was 75 percent.

Altogether, if the richest state was an independent country, it would rank eighth in global life expectancy for men and 25th for women, with the poorest state ranking 123rd and 116th.

Wykoff said this study isn’t a political statement, but does show the way poverty affects the health of people living in different areas of the country.

It was a project some of these students had been working on in 2011, but because it was such a data-heavy endeavor, Wykoff said the contributing researchers had to come together on the legwork. And this team was up to gargantuan the task.

“Some of it was the mechanics of putting all the numbers together,” Wykoff said.

Since the study hit in the last few weeks, there have been requests for information on where an individual county would fall, and though this research team has the answers, Wykoff said they won’t be answering those requests at this time, choosing to focus instead on the next phase of their research.

One striking thing the researchers found in putting this all together, was that there were unexpectedly healthy populations in poor counties, and unexpectedly unhealthy populations in rich counties. Researchers will likely study these counties next.

Wykoff said if they can identify any factors that traverse socioeconomic lines to make a healthier population, it would be extremely useful to people in public health community, governments and those involved with economic development.

Education, economic development and behavioral factors all make up a healthy population, and the population can’t thrive unless all three are working together, Wykoff said.

Beatty, an assistant professor in the College of Public Health’s Department of Health Services Management & Policy, gave a nod to Wykoff for having the vision, and Egen for doing so much of the legwork as a doctoral student. She said this paper helps advance an important conversation at a time when people from many of the poorer regions studied recently went to the polls to elect a new president.

“With a change in our politics, we're really seeing that a lot of these communities in our poorer states, they're trying to get their voices heard,” she said.

Beatty said the interesting thing about using county-based data is that you can have such a strong disparity throughout a region.

Washington County, she said, is one of the richer counties in the region, but only a 10-minute drive away you can be in one of the region’s poorest counties.

