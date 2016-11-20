Wellmont shows further commitment to health, hiring people who are not using tobacco products

The newly adopted policy, which took effect Monday, Oct. 31, requires testing all applicants who have been offered employment at Wellmont for the presence of nicotine and other tobacco substances. Should the outcome of the test be positive, the conditional hiring process for an applicant will cease and the person will not be employed.

This new requirement also affects contracted workers who could potentially work at Wellmont.

“As a comprehensive health care organization, we are serious about improving people’s lives, and the use of tobacco products is inconsistent with creating an optimal environment for patients and co-workers,” said Bart Hove, Wellmont’s president and CEO. “These products can have serious health consequences, and exposure to the smell from them can cause discomfort for our patients and staff members. After careful study and consideration, we have concluded our patients would be best served through enactment of this policy.”

Those who seek a job with Wellmont and are disqualified due to a positive test will be eligible to reapply for a position with the health system after three months.

The health effects of smoking have long been known, and the federal government has developed statistics to illustrate the dangers. For example, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports smoking is estimated to increase the risk for coronary heart disease and stroke, two of the leading causes of death, by two to four times.

The federal agency also said the chances to develop lung cancer are at least 25 times higher and that smokers are 12 to 13 times more likely to die from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease than nonsmokers. In addition to the lungs, other organs that can develop cancer because of smoking are the colon and rectum, esophagus, liver, pancreas, kidney, stomach and cervix, the CDC said.

Smokeless tobacco has damaging effects for people as well, with people who use this product receiving about the same amount of nicotine as smokers and being exposed to at least 30 chemicals known to cause cancer, the American Cancer Society said.

Parts of the body at risk of developing cancer through smokeless tobacco are the mouth, tongue, cheek, gums, esophagus and pancreas, the cancer society said. Plus, it said this product contributes to an increased risk of heart disease, high blood pressure, a heart attack or a stroke.

Wellmont has assisted co-workers who smoke by providing them with free cessation products. Co-workers can also achieve success through the employee assistance program.

“We are focused on promoting health and wellness among our co-workers so they can be free from illness, be more productive and enjoy their lives,” said Hamlin Wilson, Wellmont’s senior vice president of human resources. “The welfare of our patients is paramount, and healthier co-workers can take better care of those they serve. Our new policy is the right course to follow and matches other steps we have taken to reinforce the health of our staff and the region.”

In 2010, Wellmont implemented a policy requiring all Wellmont co-workers to be vaccinated against the flu each year to retain employment. For those who meet one of the limited exceptions to the policy, they must wear a mask when they are within 6 feet of a patient. Wellmont has achieved near-perfect compliance with this policy, which remains in effect.

In addition, the health system is working collaboratively with co-workers by offering them Fitbit tracking devices to ensure they attain optimal levels of exercise and receive valuable information about various aspects of their lives. Co-workers are eligible for incentive payments if they achieve goals outlined for them.

Wellmont has also been involved in developing initiatives that encourage people to lead healthier lifestyles. One of those is the Wellmont LiveWell program, developed in partnership with leading businesses in the region. This free online program is a collaborative effort to empower people in the area to commit to important habits, such as regular exercise, healthy diets and maintenance of proper blood pressure, cholesterol and blood sugar levels.