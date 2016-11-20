TNIPH ‘Roadmap’ project expanding to Middle Tennessee

The grant will allow for the expansion of TNIPH’s original Regional Roadmap for a Healthier Appalachian Tennessee project and the subsequent two phases of the effort.

The initial project strengthened community-based efforts to improve health, wellness and prevention in at-risk Tennessee counties of Appalachia by offering training, technical assistance and mini-grants to enhance multi-sector collaboration. The second phase, Healthy WEST: Working to Energize and Strengthen Tennessee, focused on rural counties in West Tennessee while the third phase, Regional Roadmap 2: Down the Road to a Healthier Appalachia, allowed the TNIPH to continue working with community coalitions.

The new project, Healthy Middle TN, will bring the model into 21 counties in Middle Tennessee and marks the fourth phase of the Regional Roadmap program to be implemented in the state. The first three phases are near completion and have extended into 52 Appalachian counties in East and Middle Tennessee and into 20 West Tennessee counties where similar unhealthy lifestyles and other serious challenges exist.

Funding for the fourth phase means the project has expanded its outreach into all of Tennessee’s counties with the exception of Shelby and Davidson counties.

“Public health is the third critical component, along with education and economic development, for significantly improving overall quality of life in our communities, state and nation,” said Ginny Kidwell, TNIPH executive director. “Our goal with this project is to further expand and strengthen community-based efforts to improve health, wellness and prevention at the grassroots level across Tennessee. Greater involvement leads to health outcomes that effectively address locally identified issues.”

The Regional Roadmap projects have successfully targeted local partners from the economic development, human services, education, public health and health care, non-profit and other sectors to offer funding for community-based health initiatives in rural Tennessee.