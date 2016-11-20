Quillen College of Medicine Library receives SELA Outstanding Program Award

Every year, SELA recognizes an outstanding program of service in an academic, public, school or special library in a SELA member state.

The 2016 Outstanding Library Program Award was given to the Quillen medical library for its “Program to Provide Consumer Health Information at Remote Area Medical Clinics.”

The program began at Quillen in 2009. Each year, librarians staff booths at the Remote Area Medical clinics held in the region to provide on-site consumer health information to hundreds of uninsured attendees. The library often partners with members of the local health sciences library consortium and public libraries, and recently presented a webinar to leaders in the National Network of Libraries of Medicine on best practices for conducting outreach at RAM events.

“The RAM clinics present a great opportunity to serve the real needs of underserved patients in our area by providing them with relevant and reliable health information they can understand and act on,” said Rachel Walden, associate dean of Learning Resources at Quillen. “I’m thrilled the Quillen medical library has received recognition from SELA for this meaningful work, and grateful to our hardworking library team members who dedicate so much to our mission of improving rural health.”