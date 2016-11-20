Mountain States, Johnson City Medical Center recognized for preparation against highly infectious diseases

“During the global Ebola crisis in 2014, people here in our region looked to Mountain States and Johnson City Medical Center for guidance, information and reassurance,” said Jamie Swift, Mountain States’ director of infection prevention. “We want to ensure that we can always care for our community during times like that by having the appropriate training and resources in place to respond instantly to any threat.”

Johnson City Medical Center is the first hospital in the state to achieve full partnership in the Tennessee Highly Infectious Disease Network and is one of only five designated assessment facilities in the state. This makes Johnson City Medical Center the referral facility for all hospitals in this region for patients with highly infectious diseases.

Mountain States has also undergone system-wide training in all its hospitals on how to handle potentially highly infectious disease cases to prevent spread of the potential infection.

“If someone presents at any of our Mountain States facilities who may have a highly infectious disease, we have facility-specific processes in place for handling them until we can get them to Johnson City Medical Center, where we can provide care for 72 to 96 hours while we confirm the diagnosis,” Swift said. “If the patient requires longer-term treatment, processes are in place to transport them to Emory University Hospital in Atlanta.”

Johnson City Medical Center achieved its designation through extensive education and training, both classroom and hands-on, plus an on-site visit from CDC and state health officials to review the hospital’s readiness. Numerous unannounced exercises were held, including a full-scale exercise overseen and evaluated by the Tennessee Department of Health.

The hospital also created strike teams, or specialized teams of people in the emergency department, intensive care unit and other areas, who are specially trained to care for potentially infected patients.

Mountain States was recognized with a plaque presented to Alan Levine, President/CEO of Mountain States, by Dr. Marion Kainer, director of the Healthcare Associated Infections and Antimicrobial Resistance Program for the Tennessee Department of Health.

The preparation is ongoing, as Mountain States team members recently completed another round of updated training last month at the Center for Domestic Preparedness in Anniston, Ala., which is operated by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency.

“This training is important as we prepare not only for the diseases we know about but also for the emerging pathogens we don’t know about yet,” Swift said.