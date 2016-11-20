Milligan expands nursing facilities

The college’s new Nursing Skills Lab in Hardin Hall will include more lab space, six new beds, crash cart, teaching defibrillator and simulation isolation room, beginning in Spring 2017.

“This expansion is very exciting because it gives our faculty additional time and space for teaching our students safe, effective and patient-centered nursing practice,” said Dr. Melinda Collins, chair of the Area of Nursing and associate dean of the School of Sciences and Allied Health. “We want to give our students every advantage in being able to provide the patient-centered care that our community and health care employers need and receive from Milligan's nursing graduates.

The expanded lab will give nursing students more room to learn from hands-on activities like caring for patients through bathing, turning, providing skin care and testing range of motion. The isolation room provides faculty and students opportunities to practice special care situations that are in high demand in all health care settings.

In addition, the new defibrillator and crash cart equipment further enhance students’ current educational lab experiences with the ability to have mock “code blue,” simulating when a patient goes into cardiac arrest.

Milligan’s nursing program is highly respected throughout the region, and nearly every student is employed or accepted to graduate school at the time of graduation.

The nursing program currently is taking applications for Fall 2017. Students can schedule an individual visit and tour by calling admissions at 800.262.8337 or emailing visits@milligan.edu.

Learn more about Milligan’s nursing program at www.milligan.edu/nursing.