JCCHC welcomes Morrison as newest pediatric nurse practitioner

Becky Morrison joined the JCCHC earlier this fall and is one of two PNPs currently seeing patients at the clinic. She joins fellow PNP Kyli Whitehead at the JCCHC, where her duties include providing high-quality health care services to patients from birth to 21 years of age, diagnosing and treating common pediatric illnesses and performing routine well-child checks.

“Caring for children as a PNP for over 30 years has been my biggest blessing,” Morrison said. “I enjoy their resilience, curiosity and imagination.”

Morrison earned her bachelor of science degree in nursing from Ohio State University and her master’s degree as a PNP from the University of Texas at Arlington. She has worked as a PNP in an inner-city clinic, nurse managed clinic and an outpatient children’s hematology-oncology clinic in Dallas, as well as several private pediatric practices after moving to East Tennessee in 1996. Prior to coming to the JCCHC, she worked as an independent contractor for a private practice in Chuckey.

She took approximately a year off before joining the JCCHC while battling breast cancer.

“Looking forward to seeing pediatric patients again sustained me through my breast cancer treatments,” she said. “I am especially grateful to JCCHC for providing me with this opportunity to be back in touch with my patients.”

Outside of work, Morrison enjoys gardening, yoga and hiking. She and her husband Bill, a consulting engineer, live in Limestone with their dogs and cats.

The JCCHC is located at 2151 Century Lane, just off State of Franklin Road behind Woodridge Hospital. It serves the uninsured, underinsured and insured. Insurance carriers accepted at the JCCHC include BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee, Cigna, United Healthcare, Amerigroup, Medicare, TennCare and others. It is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m., Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon.

For more information or to make an appointment with Morrison, call the JCCHC at 423-926-2500 or visit www.etsu.edu/nursing/practice/sites/johnsoncity.aspx.