HMG welcomes new hires to practices

Dr. Krzyminski earned her doctorate of osteopathic medicine at Michigan State College of Osteopathic Medicine, East Lansing, Mich., and completed her internship and residency at Genesys Regional Medical Center, Grand Blanc, Mich.

She is a member of the American Osteopathic Association, the American Congress of Obstetrics and Gynecology and the American College of Osteopathic Obstetricians and Gynecology.

Her professional interests include minimally invasive surgery, well woman care and obstetrics. In her free time, she enjoys spending time outdoors with her family, photography, traveling, and sports.

For more information, or to schedule an appointment with Dr. Krzyminski, call Seasons for Women at 423-247-7500.

The group also welcomes Amanda Dove, MD, to HMG Primary Care at Colonial Heights, 4848 Ft. Henry Drive, Kingsport.

Dr. Dove received her Bachelor of Science degree from Milligan College. She received her Medical Doctorate from ETSU James H. Quillen College of Medicine, Mountain Home, and completed her residency in Family Medicine at Greeneville Family Medicine Residency in Greenville, S.C.

She is a member of the American Academy of Family Physicians, Rural Health Association of Tennessee and the Tennessee Medical Association. She has a special interest in alternative and integrative medicine and is a volunteer physician for the Church Hill Free Medical Clinic.

Dove joins HMG’s Primary Care at Medical Plaza, which adheres to a preventative medicine focus. HMG's team of primary care physicians, specialists and mid-level providers includes a selection of more than 80 primary care providers.

To schedule an appointment with Dr. Dove, call HMG Primary Care at Colonial Heights 423-239-5141.

The group also welcomes Emily Price, FNP to HMG Primary Care at Medical Plaza, 105 W. Stone Drive, Kingsport.

Price received her bachelor of science in nursing from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, and her masters of science in nursing from East Tennessee State University.

She is a member of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners and the American College of Cardiology. She enjoys mountain biking and reading in her spare time, and is an avid UT football fan.

For more information or to schedule an appointment with Price, call 423-392-6200.