Wellmont says it will no longer hire tobacco users

The newly adopted policy, which took effect Oct. 31, requires testing all applicants who have been offered employment at Wellmont for the presence of nicotine and other tobacco substances.

In a release, Wellmont said should the outcome of the test be positive, the conditional hiring process for an applicant will cease and the person will not be employed.

This new requirement also affects contract workers who could potentially work at Wellmont as well as physicians, according to Wellmont spokesman Jim Wozniak.

