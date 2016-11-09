ETSU tobacco cessation team helping shape state's health plan

That’s one of the notable findings made by Dr. Hadii Mamudu and his East Tennessee State University Population Health Improvement Plan team. When asked about tobacco and nicotine use across the region, he confirmed East Tennessee has the highest tobacco and nicotine use numbers in the state.

And those numbers are close to leading the entire nation.

Mamudu and his team’s goal is to help shape the Tennessee Health Plan while working with the Tennessee Department of Health. ETSU joins four other Tennessee colleges of public health in helping shape different aspects of this plan.

Mamudu’s work, and that of his co-workers at ETSU, led to their being tasked with the tobacco cessation side of the program.

Mamudu was one of the presenters at a Population Health Improvement Plan for Tobacco Cessation and Vital Signs Workshop Wednesday at the ETSU Natural History Museum in Gray. He’s an assistant professor of public health at ETSU and shared more of their findings, plans and opened up the floor to a full discussion of what would bring about the best outcomes.

The crowd included representatives from many of the area’s biggest health groups, including local health departments and hospitals.

The results of these state-wide discussions will ultimately help cut the costs of TennCare, which is Tennessee’s Medicaid program, often used by the state’s uninsured population. With ETSU’s input — specifically on tobacco cessation — the state could save through preventative spending rather than on treating tobacco-caused illnesses after the fact.

Strategies to help the cause were also discussed at length.

Mamudu often discusses the region with colleagues from outside the area. ETSU’s smoke-free campus recently came up, and it drew the applause of his peers.

“They couldn’t believe ETSU, right in the middle of Appalachia, was smoke-free,” Mamudu said.

He went on to explain that while enforcement can be an issue, as it is with other institution-wide policies, it’s a big step in the right direction.

“I’m not saying it’s perfect, but at least it’s on the books.”

Mountain States Health Alliance also drew the praise of the public health expert-filled audience for adopting a company-wide policy that new employees have to be smoke-free. A representative with Frontier Health said in January their organization would be going completely tobacco-free for every person who steps onto one of their 70 properties, all with the goal of moving in the direction of bettering health in Tennessee.

When combined with making cessation programs readily available, education and incentivizing quitting, public health generally gets better.

According to Mamudu and those in attendance of Wednesdsay’s meeting, one of the biggest problems the state faces is pre-emption law, which basically keeps localities from having harsher laws on tobacco use than those at the state level.

“This is a political problem,” Mamudu said. “I don’t know what to do about that.”

Meetings like this one will continue as the ETSU PHIP team continues to report up to the state.

