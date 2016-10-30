Wellmont partners with Project Fit America

Wellmont Foundation and Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals have partnered with Project Fit America, a national nonprofit charity, to provide Andrew Jackson Elementary School with a grant for fitness education, including new equipment.

The school held a kickoff celebration recently for the program. Representatives from Children’s Miracle Network, the foundation and Andrew Jackson Elementary were on hand for a ribbon cutting and students used this opportunity to showcase their new fitness equipment.

“At Wellmont Health System, we’re passionate about improving wellness in the communities we serve, and we especially want to do our part in the fight against childhood obesity,” said Todd Norris, Wellmont’s senior vice president for system development and the foundation’s president.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Andrew Jackson Elementary to empower these children and their families to learn beneficial habits and enjoy healthier lives. This program is part of Wellmont’s long-term commitment to wellness and community health, which begins with developing active lifestyles at a young age.”

The foundation has partnered with Project Fit since 2000 and been responsible for raising needed Children’s Miracle Network funds each year to purchase fitness equipment for selected schools.

Wellmont has been the region’s Children’s Miracle Network affiliate for nearly 30 years, and all money raised in this area is used by Wellmont to purchase state-of-the-art equipment for its pediatric departments, neonatal intensive care unit and emergency departments and to fund community partnerships that advance children’s health.

Dr. Krissy Turner, Andrew Jackson Elementary’s principal, said the Project Fit equipment and curriculum goes beyond physical fitness.

“We all know healthy minds mean healthy bodies,” Turner said. “Andrew Jackson Elementary applied for this grant because our kids have so much potential, and we believe they can achieve anything. Our faculty has worked diligently to make this a healthier school in every way possible. We want our students to be healthier because we know it will directly impact their learning.”

The fitness upgrades for Andrew Jackson Elementary include state-of-the art indoor and outdoor equipment that focuses on areas in which children tend to fail fitness tests. Additionally, Project Fit has furnished the school with an innovative, comprehensive fitness education model, which is specialized for physical education teachers. The curriculum includes games, activities and challenges that incorporate the new equipment.

The goal of Project Fit is for students to take personal responsibility for their health – and to create more academic engagement. Studies have shown physically active and health-conscious children to be more advanced in their studies and more capable of developing leadership and teamwork skills.

“Quality fitness in education has a direct impact not only on a child’s health, but their academic success,” said Stacey Cook, Project Fit’s executive director. “We are extremely proud of Wellmont Foundation for their commitment to bring this program to the community and for their dedication to improving the health and wellness of children.”

Project Fit programs have already seen success in battling health issues. At Holston View Elementary School in Bristol, which received the grant in 2013, students’ fitness testing showed an impressive 22 percent increase in cardiovascular endurance, a 108 percent increase in upper body strength and a 49 percent increase in abdominal strength.

To learn more about Project Fit, call the foundation at 423-230-8550.