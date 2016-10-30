State organization honors ETSU College of Public Health assistant dean for service

Paula Masters, assistant dean for Student Services in the College of Public Health at ETSU, was awarded the Doris Spain Award for Distinguished Service at the TPHA’s annual meeting held recently in Franklin.

Formerly known as the Distinguished Service Award, the award was renamed this year in honor of Doris Spain, who will be retiring after serving many years as executive director of the association. It is presented to a TPHA member who has made outstanding contributions to the association over a period of several years.

Masters served as TPHA president in 2014. She also has served on the board of directors and has chaired various committees during her membership. In receiving the award, Masters was also recognized for her efforts as director of the state’s Public Health Training Center, which provides educational opportunities for members of the public health workforce.

“It is such an honor for me to have Paula Masters named as the first recipient of the Tennessee Public Health Association Doris Spain Award for Distinguished Service,” Spain said. “As I have worked with Paula over several years, my respect for her has continued to grow. Her love for public health, her energy, her knowledge, her commitment to working with students as they prepare for public health careers and her willingness to step up and lead when faced with a challenge makes her a unique individual.”

The TPHA is the official professional organization for those engaged or interested in public health services and is endorsed by the administration of the Tennessee Department of Health.