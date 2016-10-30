Stanton inducted into state Health Care Hall of Fame

Hosted by President and Chief Executive Officer of the Network for Excellence in Health Innovation Susan Dentzer, the Hall of Fame seeks to recognize and honor the pioneers and current leaders who have formed Tennessee’s health and health care community and encourage future generations of health care professionals.

Created by Belmont University and the McWhorter Society, the Hall of Fame is supported by the Nashville Health Care Council, a Hall of Fame Founding Partner.

The Hall’s 2016 inductee class also includes:

• Jack O. Bovender Jr.: Retired chairman and CEO of Hospital Corporation of America, member of the National Health Care Hall of Fame, credited with the rescue of patients in an HCA hospital during Hurricane Katrina

• Stanley Cohen, Ph.D.: Recipient of the Nobel Prize in physiology or medicine, faculty member at Washington University and professor of biochemistry at Vanderbilt, completed research on epidermal growth factors that contributed to discoveries for individual cancer and immune system dysfunction therapies

• Henry W. Foster Jr., M.D., FACOG: Professor emeritus and former dean of Meharry College’s School of Medicine, clinical professor of obstetrics and gynecology at Vanderbilt University, served as President Clinton’s senior advisor on teen pregnancy reduction and youth issues

• Frank S. Groner, LL.D.: President emeritus of Memphis’s Baptist Memorial Hospital, commissioner of the Joint Commission on Accreditation of Hospitals, health consultant to the federal government

• Colleen Conway Welch, Ph.D., CNM, FAAN, FACNM: Dean emerita of Vanderbilt University School of Nursing, past Nashvillian of the Year, served on President Reagan’s Commission on HIV Epidemic

The induction ceremony featured acceptance speeches from a number of inductees, both in person or by video.

Created in 2015, the Hall of Fame inducted eight inaugural members last year including Dr. Thomas Frist, Jr., Dr. Thomas Frist, Sr., Dr. Ernest Goodpasture, Jack C. Massey, R. Clayton McWhorter, Dr. David Satcher, Dr. Mildred Stahlman and Danny Thomas.

For more information, visit tnhealthcarehall.com.