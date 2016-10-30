Healing Hands Health Center to offer health fair

The fair is open to the public, and everyone is welcome whether they have insurance or not. Three Food City gift cards will be given away at the event.

The group will provide PAP smears; prostate exams; lung function tests; EKGs, if medically indicated; hearing tests; cholesterol and blood sugar tests; blood pressure checks; and school and sports physicals.

You must make an appointment to see a doctor. No appointment is necessary for blood work only, however, you must refrain from eating for 12 hours prior to your visit. Black coffee and water are OK.

For more information or to make an appointment, call 423-652-0260, Ext. 7, or go to www.healinghandshealthcenter.org.