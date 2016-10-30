Fourth-year Quillen College of Medicine student awarded prestigious national fellowship

Following graduation from medical school next spring and prior to seeking medical residency, Daniel Gouger will relocate to Washington, D.C., to serve as the American Medical Student Association Education and Advocacy Fellow.

The position is a unique opportunity afforded annually to one physician-in-training to spend a year augmenting his or her formal medical training with the opportunity to delve deeply into critical issues affecting access to affordable and quality health care, global health equity, diversity in the health care workforce, and medical professionalism.

The EAF serves multiple roles at AMSA while working closely with staff and national leaders to enhance educational programming and advocacy initiatives throughout the organization.

“I’ll be working on major programming campaigns related to health policy and educational policy,” said Gouger, a native of Marion County. “Getting exposure to that level of medical education and medicine delivery is a very unique experience. I’m excited to be serving on a national platform to address the problems facing the people of the Appalachian region.”

As the EAF, Gouger will provide leadership and contribute to the strategic direction for a number of areas within the organization. The objectives of the fellowship include learning and refining the fellow’s skills in grassroots organizing, leadership development, strategic planning and advocacy.

Gouger currently is the national chair of AMSA’s medical education team, focusing on the largest issues in both undergraduate and graduate medical education. Last year, he served as the cultural sensitivity coordinator within the Race Ethnicity and Culture Division of AMSA.

AMSA is the oldest and largest independent association of physicians-in-training in the United States. It is a student-governed, national organization committed to representing the concerns of physicians-in-training. AMSA members are medical students, premedical students, interns, residents and practicing physicians.

Following the AMSA fellowship, Gouger plans to pursue a residency in anesthesia followed by a critical care fellowship. He also intends to use what he learns from his AMSA fellowship experience to incorporate into his career working as a medical educator.