ETSU researcher working to counter antimicrobial drug resistance

Shilabin, an assistant professor in the College of Arts and Sciences’ Department of Chemistry, explains that there are two strategies researchers employ to counter this multi-drug resistance.

The first is to discover new antibiotics. As a member of ETSU’s Center of Excellence in Inflammation, Infectious Disease and Immunity, Shilabin is collaborating with Dr. Bert Lampson of the Department of Health Sciences in looking for new antibiotics in natural microbial sources.

The second strategy is to identify the pathways by which bacterial “superbugs” develop resistance to antimicrobial drugs. One of the major ways bacteria do this, Shilabin says, is through the production of enzymes known as beta-lactamases, which hydrolyze, or break down, beta-lactam antibiotics before they can reach their intended targets.

In one current research project, funded by a grant from ETSU’s Research Development Committee, Shilabin and the graduate students on his team are working to design, synthesize and evaluate new inhibitors of certain classes – A, C and D – of beta lactamases. Such beta-lactamase inhibitors, co-administered with beta-lactam antibiotics, could prolong the lifespan of the drugs.

Shilabin, now in his third year of studying beta-lactamase inhibitors, is awaiting word from the National Institutes of Health regarding grant funding for which he has applied based on preliminary data from his research in this area.

“I would like to find new beta-lactamase inhibitors – that’s the goal of this type of research that I’m doing,” he said. “After a while, better beta-lactamase inhibitors come to market and already show resistance. It is better to be up to date, and to make more and more new – or novel – inhibitors as much as we can.”

Shilabin received his Ph.D. in organic chemistry at the Institut für Organische Chemie der TU Clausthal in Germany. He completed a series of post-doctoral research projects at several universities in the United States before arriving at ETSU.

His work has primarily focused on medicinal chemistry and pharmacognosy, or the isolation and synthesis of drugs from plants and natural sources. He has further specialized in the field of bio-polymers and the structural modification of molecules to increase the biological activity and reduce the level of toxicity present. His previous work has led to breakthroughs in further understanding of drug resistance mechanisms and to his current research in natural source antibiotics.