Pediatrics recommend room sharing with parents to prevent sleep deaths in babies

The updated recommendations came from the American Academy of Pediatrics to protect against Sudden Infant Death Syndrome, or SIDS, and other sleep-related infant deaths.

“One of the biggest changes is they talk more about babies sharing a room with parents, however not sharing a bed with parents,” Dr. Shawn Hollinger, a neonatologist at Mountain States Health Alliance’s Niswonger Children’s Hospital, said. “The safest spot for a baby to sleep after birth is in the same with room with parents but in their own crib or bassinet, preferably close enough so the parents can see and hear and get to the baby quickly.”

Hollinger said there are approximately 3,500 infant sleep-related deaths per year in the U.S.

“That’s about 10 babies every day within the United States that die during sleep,” Hollinger said. “Some of those are from SIDS, or Sudden Infant Death Syndrome, where we don’t have a good explanation, and some of those are sleep-related deaths, which are deaths that occur usually because of suffocation.”

Hollinger and Karen Speropulos, a physical therapist at the Johnson City Medical Center, said birthing staff recommends a baby be swaddled in an appropriate blanket and laid flat on his or her back with nothing else in the crib or bassinet.

Both said that babies can wedge their faces between pillows or under blankets, which can prevent them from breathing. Because their inability to correct their position, it can be deadly. It’s especially important to not have any soft material — bumpers, blankets, stuffed animals or pillows — in the crib with a baby.

Speropulos said a sleep sack is often the best — and safest — way to prepare an infant for sleep.

“We find that helps the baby get more secure in the crib and they tend to make parents feel (the babies) are comfortable,” she said. “This is more of what we’d consider a wearable blanket. It’s safe for the baby and still follows safety precautions. But it is not a have-to as far as the new guidelines for safe sleep.”

The APA recommendations are to:

• place the baby on his or her back on a firm sleeping surface such as a crib or bassinet with a tight-fitting sheet;

• avoid the use of soft bedding, including crib bumpers, blankets, pillows or toys;

• share a bedroom with parents, but not the same sleeping surface, for at least six months, but preferably for a year. Room-sharing decreased the risk of SIDS as much as 50 percent; and

• avoid a baby’s exposure to smoke, alcohol and illicit drugs.

For more information about the new guidelines, talk to your child’s doctor or visit the APA’s website.