Expert: Amount of resources key to battling STD rate increases

And they’re not good for Tennessee or the United States. The statistics show increases in cases of chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis; so much so that we’re at record high levels.

Nationally, using 2015’s figures, more than 1.5 million cases of chlamydia were reported last year, a 6-percent increase from the previous year. An approximate 13-percent increase in gonorrhea cases were reported, now at about 400,000 cases. The most significant increase came with syphilis, which had nearly 24,000 reported cases in 2015 — a 19-percent increase.

Comparing 2015 figures against 2016 statistics from the Tennessee Department of Health, the state is seeing a slight decrease in cases of chlamydia and syphilis, with a significant increase in cases of gonorrhea. The chlamydia rate stayed flat with no increase, with 23,805 cases reported to this point last year, and 23,699 so far this year. Syphilis cases last year hit 833. This year, that number is 824, a 1-percent decrease. Tennessee saw a 19-percent increase in cases of gonorrhea in the last year, up to 7,281, compared to 6,143 last year.

Syphilis, chlamydia and gonorrhea are all curable with antibiotics, but gonorrhea is becoming increasingly resistant to treatment.

Dr. David Kirschke, medical director at the Northeast Tennessee Regional Health Office, shared what’s been happening in our area.

“Chlamydia has always been the most common reportable disease by far, with gonorrhea in second place,” he said. “It looks like chlamydia numbers are stable in Tennessee and gonorrhea up slightly, but it does not look like a significant trend as it has been up and down over the last several years.”

Brad Beasley, Tennessee’s director of STDs, said the state is average against other states in regards to its figures. The ability to screen and treat these STDs very much falls back on a state’s resources, and Tennessee has seen some cuts that make it harder for health care experts to do their jobs, he said.

“The resources here in Tennessee are actually pretty good compared to some other states, then not so good compared to some others,” he said.

Beasley said the resources are strong enough that any person in Tennessee should be able to walk into any health department and pay little to nothing for testing, which would include screening for HIV/AIDS. If anything, that price would be just enough to cover administrative costs. If a person has any questions or advice with matters related to STDs, a health department is the first place to go.

Many people in highest-risk age range for infection will have options at their high schools or colleges. East Tennessee State University is no exception, and it’s a place where many people within the 15-24 demographic shown by the CDC to have the majority of chlamydia cases, and half of the gonorrhea cases, can be found.

A female student, who did not wish to be quoted by name, said she was comfortable with the amount of available information, resources and expertise at the university. If she had a question about any of these sex-related topics, or STDs, she knew exactly where to go on campus.

There is a stigma, though, and it could be keeping many people away from seeking the proper help, she said. She said eradicating the stigma, as well as basic sex education information, should begin earlier than college, and in Tennessee, efforts should be increased across the board.

“I think a lot of times, sex education in Tennessee needs to be improved upon,” she said.

Another student, Sarah Beth Moore, said she received about 90 minutes of sex education in high school and some of it focused on abstinence, rather than the fact that many young people have sex before marriage and outside of relationships.

Moore believes sex education should better reflect the environment students are in.

Three friends from Greenville High School who now attend ETSU said their high school sex education was less than sufficient. Jacob Jansen, Jarred Adams and Ben Ramsey said, unlike among young women at ETSU, there’s less of a stigma among men, and that allows them to more openly discuss topics like STDs.

Like Moore, the trio said they knew exactly where to go for help with any questions or issues they might have with sex. Plus, because the stigma seems to be less for the male population, they wouldn’t think twice about seeking that advice, free condoms or whatever is offered.

Beasley said sex education does impact public health and these STDs numbers, and the more effort put into programs that teach young people about sex tend to produce the best results.

“If you're going to strengthen education around a subject like this, you're going to have better outcomes,” he said.

