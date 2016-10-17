Eastman will offer sex change coverage to comply with federal law

“Eastman is making this change to be in compliance with federal law,” Eastman spokeswoman Candy Eslinger explained in an email. “The Department of Labor’s Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs Sex Discrimination Final Rule went into effect on August 15, 2016, and requires us to make this change in 2017. This Final Rule updates sex discrimination guidelines with new regulations that align with current law and address the realities of today’s workplaces.

“Respect, diversity and inclusion are longstanding Eastman values to help give everyone an opportunity to contribute to their fullest potential. To be successful, we need an environment where everyone can show up to work and contribute fully.”

An email memo going out to employees of the Kingsport-based global specialty chemical producer said “services related to sexual transformation surgery that are not related to organic disease and sex hormones related to sex transformation surgery” will no longer be excluded under the health plan.

